A STRANGE LOOP Extends At Playwrights Horizons

In response to critical acclaim and popular demand, Playwrights Horizons , in association with Page 73 is pleased to announce a three-week extension of the world premiere production of Michael R. Jackson's A Strange Loop, to July 28 (from the initially-announced closing date of July 7).

Additionally, to ensure that young audiences can experience this hit production, tickets during the extension will be set aside for front-row seats for members 35 and under, with tickets reduced to $25/$15 for students (more info below).

Directed by Stephen Brackett (Be More Chill, Buyer and Cellar), and choreographed by Raja Feather Kelly (Playwrights: If Pretty Hurts Ugly Must Be a Muhfucka; Ugly (Black Queer Zoo), Fairview), Jackson's musical has been hailed, in Ben Brantley's New York Times Critic's Pick review, as "a full-on laparoscopy of the heart, soul, and loins... a gutsy, jubilantly anguished musical with infectious melodies by the very deft Michael R. Jackson" and, in New York Magazine, as "exhilarating and wickedly funny...a triumph!" Variety praised the "terrific ensemble" as well as "razor-sharp direction by Stephen Brackett and kinetic choreography by Raja Feather Kelly." Time Out, in a five-star, Critic's Pick review, said, "We are hardly prepared for the shocks to come in Michael R. Jackson's roller-coaster 'big, black, and queer-ass American Broadway' creation."

A Strange Loop explores the thoughts of Usher, a black, queer writer working a job he hates while writing his original musical: a piece about a black, queer writer, working a job he hates while writing his original musical. This blistering, momentous new musical follows a young artist at war with a host of demons-not least of which are the punishing thoughts in his own head-in an attempt to capture and understand his own strange loop.

The cast includes, in alphabetical order, Antwayn Hopper (Broadway: Hair; Off-Broadway: The Loophole, A Civil War Christmas) as Thought #6; James Jackson, Jr. (Off-Broadway: The Black-Ups, Radio City Christmas Spectacular) as Thought #2; L Morgan Lee (Off-Broadway: Defiant, Majestic, and Beautiful, Ludo's Broken Bride; Tour: Jesus Christ Superstar) as Thought #1; John-Michael Lyles (Off-Broadway: This Ain't No Disco, Sweeney Todd, The Flick) as Thought #3; John-Andrew Morrison (Off-Broadway: The Tooth of Crime, The Greenwich Village Follies; Regional: Marley, The Musical) as Thought #4; Larry Owens (Off-Broadway: Gigantic; Regional: Grease, Dreamgirls) as Usher; and Jason Veasey (Broadway: The Lion King; Off-Broadway: The Loophole, For the Last Time) as Thought #5. The creative team includes Arnulfo Maldonado (Scenic Designer), Montana Levi Blanco (Costume Designer), Jen Schriever (Lighting Designer), Alex Hawthorn (Sound Designer), Cookie Jordan (Hair and Wig Design), Charlie A. Rosen (Orchestrator), Rona Siddiqui (Music Director), Michael R. Jackson (Vocal Arrangements), Tomoko Akaboshi (Music Coordinator), and Erin Gioia Albrecht (Production Stage Manager).



Performances of A Strange Loop take place Tuesdays and Wednesday at 7 PM, Thursdays and Fridays at 8 PM, Saturdays at 2:30 and 8 PM, and Sundays at 2:30 and 7:30 PM.

For each extension performance of A Strange Loop, the front row will be reserved for members aged 35 and under as well as full-time students. Simply sign up for Playwrights' free Young or Student Membership program and book into the front row for $25 ($15 for students). Note that Young Members can book into Tier 1 and Tier 2 seats elsewhere in the house as well, but the front row is reserved* as seats fill up.

*Unpurchased front row seats will be available to the general public at full price starting at noon on the day of the performance.





