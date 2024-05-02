A SIGN OF THE TIMES Will Conclude its at New World Stages in June

At time of closing, A Sign of the Times will have played 113 performances and 14 previews.
A Sign of the Times, a new musical featuring the songs of Petula Clark, Lesley Gore, Dusty Springfield, and other classic pop hits of the 1960s, will conclude its Off-Broadway run, as scheduled, with the matinee on Sunday, June 2, 2024 at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street). At time of closing, A Sign of the Times will have played 113 performances and 14 previews. A Sign of the Times is produced by Wells Street Productions and Richard J. Robin, and was originally presented in association with The York Theatre Company. Tickets are on sale at Telecharge.com.
A Sign of the Times stars Chilina Kennedy (Broadway: Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Paradise Square) as Cindy, two-time Drama Desk nominee Ryan Silverman (Broadway: The Phantom of the Opera, Chicago) as Brian, Justin Matthew Sargent (Broadway: Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, Rock of Ages) as Matt, Edred Utomi (National Tour: Hamilton) as Cody and Tony Award nominee Crystal Lucas-Perry (Broadway: 1776, Ain't No Mo) as Tanya.
The cast also features Miki Abraham (Broadway: Shucked), Cassie Austin (National Tour: Hello, Dolly!), Erica Simone Barnett (Broadway: Matilda the Musical), Jeremiah Ginn (New York: The Immersive Great Gatsby, Murder for Two), Kuppi Alec Jessop (Regional: Mamma Mia!, Legally Blonde), Lena Matthews (National Tour: Jesus Christ Superstar), Maggie McDowell (Broadway: Kinky Boots, Disaster!), J Savage (Broadway: Bad Cinderella), Justin Showell (National Tour: Hamilton), Michael Starr (Broadway: Bright Star), Edward Staudenmayer (Broadway: Girl from the North Country, Martin Short: Fame Becomes Me) and Bethany Ann Tesarck (Broadway: Diana The Musical).
Based on an original story by Richard J. Robin, A Sign of the Times features a book by Lindsey Hope Pearlman (Roar!, Cassandra Complex), music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Joseph Church (Broadway: The Lion King, In the Heights), choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter (Broadway/London: School of Rock, London: SuperYou), and direction by Gabriel Barre (Broadway: Amazing Grace; Off-Broadway: Almost Maine, The Wild Party).
A Sign of the Times had its world premiere at Goodspeed Musicals' Norma Terris Theatre in 2016 and played a sold out, critically acclaimed run at the Delaware Theatre Company in 2018. Delaware News Journal called the show, “Infectious & Rocking! The funny, candy-colored musical struts across the stage with catchy songs and 1960s issues that resonate today.” The Philadelphia Inquirer said, “the electricity reverberates across the stage.” Broad Street Review raved that the show is full of, “sheer exuberance! The music never stops.”
The year is 1965. With the country in transition – as the war in Vietnam rages on and struggles for civil rights and women's liberation command headlines – one aspirational young woman finds herself in New York City, and ready to dive into this brave new world. In A Sign of the Times, journey back to America's most unforgettable decade as a young photographer tries to make her way amid the changing times that defined an era. A totally original story with such classic songs as “Downtown,” “Gimme Some Lovin',” “Rescue Me,” and “I Know A Place,” plus dozens more, A Sign of the Times explodes with the music you love, and the madness that shaped that generation – and our own.
The creative team features set design by Evan Adamson (associate designer for The Music Man, Leopoldstadt), costume design by Johanna Pan (Broadway: assistant designer for Sweeney Todd, Hangmen), lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington (Broadway: Chicago, Sweeney Todd), sound design by Shannon Slaton (Broadway: Melissa Etheridge: My Window; The Illusionists), projection design by Brad Peterson (Broadway: associate designer for Camelot, Pictures from Home) and hair, wig and makeup design by J. Jared Janas (Broadway: Purlie Victorious, Sweeney Todd). Music Director is Britt Bonney. Dance Arrangements are by David Dabbon. Production Stage Manager is McBee. Casting is by JZ Casting.
