A MUSICAL ABOUT STAR WARS Transferring To Larger Space

Off-Broadway's hilariously irreverent new musical comedy; A Musical About Star Wars - or, Why Star Wars is the Greatest Thing in the History of the Galaxy, Much, Much Better than Star Trek, is excited to announce they are moving to a larger venue! The show will play its final performance at Theatre Row on Sat, June 29th and open at St. Luke's Theatre on Friday, July 12th.

A long time ago, in a galaxy far far away...a Staten Island Blockbuster Video to be exact...Two Star Wars fanatics, Scott and Taylor, write the most epic Star Wars musical ever. On their endless quest to perform it at Comic Con - a restraining order filed by Warwick Davis, that we won't mention, stands in their way - they have opted to perform it on the glamorous off-broadway stages instead! However, dark forces are looming over their production, and her name is Emily. Basically, it's a show-within-a-show, it's a little meta, it's hella rad, and it's a whole lotta Star Wars!

Created by Tom D'Angora and written by D'Angora, Taylor Crousore, and Scott Richard Foster, the musical features an original score and lyrics by Billy Recce. Crousore, Foster, and Emily McNamara star as Taylor, Scott, and Emily, with Dylan Hartwell and Amy Hillner Larsen serving as understudies. The production is directed by Tom and Michael D'Angora, with choreography by Alex Ringler, costumes by Brendan McCann and William Bailey, lighting design by Linday Green, music direction by Ed Goldscheider, and stage managed by Brent Jones.

A Musical About Star Wars plays through June 29th, Wednesdays through Saturdays, at 8:15pm at Theatre Row. Tickets can be purchased at The Theatre Row box office, by calling 212-239-6200, or by visiting Telecharge.com. For groups contact 212-889-4300 or 800-331-0472. Theatre Row is located at 410 W 42nd St off of 9th Ave.

Starting Friday, July 12th - the show will play at St. Luke's Theatre located at 308 W 46th St. The show will play Wed, Thurs, Sat, and Sundays at 8:15 pm. Tickets can be purchased at St. Luke's box office, by calling 212-239-6200, or by visiting Telecharge.com.



Visit www.AMusicalAboutStarWars.com for further information.





