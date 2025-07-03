A LESBIAN, A DIVORCEE, AND A MARRIED WOMAN WALK INTO A BAR... Premieres Off-Broadway at The Triad Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A brand-new musical comedy brimming with laughter, heart, and classic tunes is headed Off-Broadway this fall. A Lesbian, A Divorcee, and A Married Woman Walk into a Bar… The Rest is a Musical Comedy will premiere at The Triad Theatre in New York City with a special matinee performance on Saturday, September 20, 2025, at 2:00 PM.

Written by Maryann Maisano, the production follows the witty, heartfelt journey of three women who reunite at a bar to share stories of love, heartbreak, and friendship. The musical blends humor and emotional resonance with a vibrant soundtrack that spans hits from the 1960s to today.

In a unique twist, the second act transforms into an immersive club experience, inviting the audience to become part of the action. The show celebrates the power of connection and resilience, offering both laughs and insight into what women really want.

“This show is a celebration of friendship, resilience, and the universal quest for love,” says Maisano. “It’s a musical comedy that invites the audience to laugh, sing, and be part of the journey.”