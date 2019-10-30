A Jewish Theater Company Will Present LAST TREE IN JERUSALEM and A PAGE OF TALMUD

A Jewish Theater Company, New York's first ensemble dedicated to Sabbath-observant artists, will present the world premiere English translation of acclaimed Israeli playwright Dani Horowitz's LAST TREE IN JERUSALEM alongside his interrelated play A PAGE OF TALMUD. This production celebrates 24/6's 9th Anniversary.

Riven by internal strife, ecological disaster, and interference from foreign powers, can society survive? Set nearly two millennia ago but still resonant today, acclaimed Israeli playwright Dani Horowitz's interrelated plays Last Tree in Jerusalem (world premiere translation) and A Page of Talmud tell the seminal Talmudic stories "Kamtza and Bar Kamtza" and "The Oven of Achnai." These timely Jewish stories examine the cost of humiliation and explore what it means to be a member of a community, to be a leader, to have moral courage, and to resist.

LAST TREE IN JERUSALEM / A PAGE OF TALMUD is made possible in part with public funds from Creative Engagement, supported by the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council and the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and administered by LMCC.

TLAB SHARES invites guest artists to produce their work in our space at affordable rates. Theaterlab reviews and selects all TLAB SHARES artists based on the Company's compatibility with Theaterlab's mission and aesthetic, a proven history of artistically and aesthetically ambitious productions, and a vision for utilizing our white box Theater in a way that supports and elevates their work. Applications for TLAB Shares are accepted on a rolling basis and should be emailed to info@theaterlabnyc.com.

*These actors appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association

Equity Approved Showcase





