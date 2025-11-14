A CORN MO CHRISTMAS to be Presented in the Speakeasy Ski Chalet at The Hidden Jewel Box Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Love Show NYC will present A Corn Mo Christmas in the Speakeasy Ski Chalet at The Hidden Jewel Box Theater.

Have you ever been to a sexy speakeasy ski chalet in The Port Authority Bus Terminal? Before now, no one has! A Corn Mo Christmas is a festive special featuring an evening of fun surprises, live music, dance, burlesque and theater.

Put on your parka and your fake broken leg cast and get all warm and cozy at The Hidden Jewel Box Theater as troubadour and raconteur Corn Mo brings his combination of original songs and delightful anecdotes while the world famous Love Show Dancers dazzle with dance performances and burlesque!