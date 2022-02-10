A CLASS ACT to Open Off-Broadway Tonight

J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company will kick off their exciting second season with the the Linda Kline and Lonny Price (book) and Edward Kleban (music and lyrics) Tony Award-nominated musical A Class Act this Thursday, February 10 at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street).

A Class Act plays through February 20. Tickets are now on sale, including a special "Buy One Get One" deal for tickets purchased at regular price ($55) using code J2BOGO at j2spotlightnyc.com

Directed by Artistic Director Robert W. Schneider and choreographed by Skizzo Arnedillo, seen in Broadway's On Your Feet!, the company includes, Andy Tighe (Ed), Alaina Mills (Sophie), Andrew Leggieri (Charley, et al), Jesse Manocherian (Bobby, et al), Eric Michael Gillett (Lehman), Amandina Altomare (Mona), Leeanna Rubin (Felicia), Christina Carlucci (Lucy), Christina Emily Jackson (Female Swing) and Timmy Lewis (Male Swing).

In A Class Act, Ed Kleban, the Tony Award-winning lyricist of A Chorus Line and one of the unsung champions of Broadway, returns to his own memorial service to set the record straight in this vibrant musical about musicals. A colorful gallery of friends and loved ones in Ed's life including the relentlessly peppy Marvin Hamlisch and stage wizard Michael Bennett all appear to celebrate Ed's life, loves, and legacy. Songs include: "Better," "Paris Through The Window," and "The Next Best Thing To Love."

A Class Act was scheduled to be the final production of the organization's 2020 season, but was scuttled on opening night because of COVID-19 and the impending shutting down. J2 Musical Theater Company is proud to have this show return to kick off their second season (year 3).

Six of the eight performances of A Class Act will be followed by lagniappes, curated sessions designed to enhance the audience experience by providing background and insights about the show and the creative team, including the show's book writers Linda Kline and Lonny Price.

Following A Class Act, the three show 2022 season continues with Frank Lazarus (music) and Dick Vosburgh's (book and lyrics) Tony-nominated A Day in Hollywood / A Night in the Ukraine (February 24 - March 6) directed by Schneider and choreographed by beloved Broadway veteran Deidre Goodwin (Chicago, A Chorus Line) and concludes with Stephen Schwartz (music and lyrics) and Joseph Stein's (book) celebrated musical The Baker's Wife (March 10 - 20), also directed by Schneider with choreography by Caitlin Belcik (Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas).

The creative team for all three 2022 productions includes Miles Plant (Music Director), Joshua Warner (Scenic Designer / Technical Director), Ethan Steimel (Lighting Designer), Matthew Solomon (Costume Designer), Daniel Huston (Production Manager), Gabrielle Giacomo and Helora Danna Santos da Rosa (Stage Managers). Casting is by WOJCIK | SEAY, Holly Buczek. J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company is producing its season under the AEA showcase code.