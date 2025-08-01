92NY to Present Debbie Gibson in Conversation in September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The 92nd Street Y will present Debbie Gibson in conversation with Rolling Stone’s Rob Sheffield for the launch of her long-awaited memoir, Eternally Electric. The conversation is in person and streaming on Tuesday, September 9 at 8 pm ET and tickets are available now.

Debbie Gibson was just sixteen when she released her multi-platinum debut album Out of the Blue and recorded “Foolish Beat” in 1988, making her the youngest person to ever write, produce, and perform a Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper.

A child actress who became the original pop princess, Debbie had full creative control over her music and, when that no longer aligned with a transitioning arts scene, she went on to star in Broadway’s Les Misérables, Beauty and the Beast, and Cabaret, as well as in the London production of Grease. Yet, for all the accolades and achievements, her success came at a high price.

Anxiety, depression, financial struggles, illness — Debbie writes candidly about these and other challenges, and how she ultimately redesigned her life to overcome them. This is the story of her not only surviving, but thriving: returning to her musical roots, releasing new albums, going back out on tour, and living the best version of her authentic self to remain … Eternally Electric!