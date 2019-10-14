54 LOVES CAST ALBUMS! Announced At Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents 54 Loves Cast Albums! on Saturday, November 16th at 9:30pm at Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street).

Celebrate musical theater with an evening of songs sung by the very artists who recorded them for the cast albums we adore. This event is presented in conjunction with the official launch of castalbumreviews.com, a website featuring reviews of thousands of recordings of hundreds of musicals from the dawn of the art form to the latest entries.

Our company thus far includes Anita Gillette (All American, Mr. President, etc.), Penny Fuller (Applause, Rex), Bill Hutton (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat), Martin Vidnovic (Oklahoma! 1979, Baby, etc.), and Robbie Rozelle (A&R director, Broadway Records), with more to come! The show is produced and hosted by journalist/author/theater historian Michael Portantiere, with musical director Michael Lavine at the piano.

54 Loves Cast Albums! plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Saturday, November 16th at 9:30pm. There is a $30-$40 cover charge and a $25 food and beverage minimum; premium tickets are also available at $70. To purchase tickets, or for more information, visit www.54Below.com. (After 4:00pm on the day of performance, tickets are only available by calling 646-476-3551.)





