THE 24 PLAYS Celebrates 24 Years When THE 24 HOUR MUSICALS Returns on June 17

In 1995, a group of writers, directors and actors gathered on Manhattan's Lower East Side for what was supposed to be a one-time only event: write, direct, produce and perform new plays within the span of 24 hours. Twenty-four years later, The 24 Hour Plays and The 24 Hour Musicals are regularly performed around the world, touching everyone from celebrities to student artists and raising millions of dollars for charities. Today, The 24 Hour Plays announced that they'll mark their anniversary with an intimate production of The 24 Hour Musicals on Monday, June 17th at 8 PM on the Irene Diamond Stage at the Pershing Square Signature Center.

"The 24 Hour Plays and The 24 Hour Musicals are a delivery system for joy," said The 24 Hour Plays Executive Director Mark Armstrong, "and for 24 years this organization has brought together extraordinary artists around the world to make singular evenings of theater in 24 hours. From raising millions of dollars for charities, to launching significant careers through our professional development initiatives for young artists, our work shows what communities can do when they come together. We're celebrating 24 years of work that's touched everyone from celebrities to students and looking ahead to the next 24 years."

The 24 Hour Musicals feature four new musicals written and performed in the span of just 24 hours. The marathon process begins at 9 PM the night before the performance. Writers, composers, directors, choreographers, actors, music directors, musicians and production staff - many of whom have never worked with or met each other before - gather for an orientation where they share costume pieces and props, their special skills and reveal something that they have always wanted to do on stage. At 11 PM, composers and writers get to work crafting 15-20 minute musicals overnight and at 9 AM the next morning, actors receive their roles and directors, choreographers and musicians arrive to begin rehearsal. Less than 12 hours later, they'll perform in front of a live audience!

Cast and creative teams for the 11th annual The 24 Hour Musicals will be announced soon. As part of their 24th anniversary, The 24 Hour Plays are offering special experiences through their online auction, including a chance to perform in The 24 Hour Musicals, meet Jesse Eisenberg at his new play, go backstage at Mean Girls with Kate Rockwell, private concerts with Mike Doughty and Gabriel Kahane and more at www.24hourplays.com/charitybuzz.

The artists who have participated in The 24 Hour Plays and Musicals on Broadway, in Los Angeles and in London, includes Jennifer Aniston, Elizabeth Banks, Leslie Bibb, Jason Biggs, Wayne Brady, Tituss Burgess, Laverne Cox, David Cross, Billy Crudup, Alan Cumming, Hugh Dancy, Rosario Dawson, Daveed Diggs, Peter Dinklage, Rachel Dratch, Jesse Eisenberg, Gloria Estefan, Edie Falco, America Ferrera, Ben Folds, Megan Fox, Greta Gerwig, Betty Gilpin, Carla Gugino, Oscar Isaac, Cheyenne Jackson, Scarlett Johansson, John Krasinski, Anthony Mackie, Aimee Mann, James McAvoy, Aasif Mandvi, Julianna Margulies, Eva Mendes, Julianne Moore, Tracy Morgan, John Mulaney, Javier Muñoz, Cynthia Nixon, Lynn Nottage, Mary-Louise Parker, Anna Paquin, Amanda Peet, Jay Pharoah, Rosie Perez, Phylicia Rashad, Retta, Chris Rock, Sam Rockwell, Emmy Rossum, Liev Schreiber, Amanda Seyfried, Wallace Shawn, Gabourey Sidibe, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Sarah Silverman, Justice Smith, Jordin Sparks, Sebastian Stan, Amber Tamblyn, They Might Be Giants, Tracie Thoms, Maura Tierney, Marisa Tomei, Kathleen Turner, Nia Vardalos, Naomi Watts, Vanessa Williams and many more!

Proceeds from The 24 Hour Musicals benefit The 24 Hour Plays' programs, including The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals (a professional intensive for young artists) and help support the organization's ongoing non-profit work, including partner productions of The 24 Hour Plays and Musicals around the world.

THE 24 HOUR PLAYS

June 17, 2019 at 8pm

The Irene Diamond Stage, Pershing Square Signature Center

480 W 42nd Street

New York, NY 10036

Tickets for The 24 Hour Musicals are available for purchase at www.24hourplays.com or by calling (212) 868-4444. Premium tickets are available that include a cast and VIP afterparty, as well as event sponsorship opportunities at www.24hourplays.com/sponsorship.





