2025 Dorian Theater Awards Sets Nomination Dates & More

GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics has revealed key dates for the third annual Dorian Theater Awards, set to honor Broadway and Off-Broadway productions of the 2024-2025 season.

Nominees for the 2025 Dorian Theater Awards will be unveiled Tuesday, May 13, 2025, and winners on Monday, June 2, 2025.

To be eligible for the 2025 awards, Broadway productions must open by Sunday, April 27, 2025; Off-Broadway productions must open by Monday, March 31, 2025.

Like GALECA's Dorian Film and TV Awards, the group's theater awards celebrate both mainstream and LGBTQ+-themed productions. Nominations and winners for the Dorian Theater Awards will be selected by GALECA's theater wing, consisting of more than 40 professional journalists who regularly critique and/or cover NYC theater for established media outlets.

Dorian Theater Awards 2025 categories:

Outstanding Broadway Musical

Outstanding Broadway Play

Outstanding Broadway Musical Revival

Outstanding Broadway Play Revival

Outstanding LGBTQ Broadway Production

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Broadway Musical

Outstanding Featured Performance in a Broadway Musical

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Broadway Play

Outstanding Featured Performance in a Broadway Play

Outstanding Broadway Ensemble

The Broadway Showstopper Award

Outstanding Off-Broadway Production

Outstanding LGBTQ Off-Broadway Production

Outstanding Lead Off-Broadway Performance

Outstanding Featured Off-Broadway Performance

LGBTQ Theater Artist of the Season

LGBTQ Theater Trailblazer Award

“Live theater viscerally reminds us of the power of creativity, empathy and humanity—meaning it's as vital as ever,” said GALECA theater wing co-chair Sam Eckmann. “We eagerly look forward to Pride Month, when our passionate group of queer journalists will once again champion the awe-inspiring shows and artists who make New York the stage capital of the world."

Last year, the Off-Broadway staging of Oh, Mary! and the Broadway revival of Merrily We Roll Along topped the Dorian Theater Awards, winning four prizes each. The wing's voters also fell in love with the queer sensibilities at the heart of Sufjan Stevens' Illinoise, naming the dance musical Outstanding Broadway Musical and Outstanding LGBTQ Broadway Musical. In the inaugural year, the musicals Kimberly Akimbo and Titanique!, and drama Fat Ham, scored the most Dorian wins.

GALECA Theater Wing members, 2024-2025 season:

Sam Eckmann (Co-chair) - Gold Derby

Merryn Johns (Co-chair) - Vacationer, Gay USA TV

Marshall Heyman (Broadway lead) - Dujour

Cary Wong (Off-Broadway lead) - The Interested Bystander

Frank J. Avella (Industry Liaison) - The Contending, Edge Media Network

Raven Brunner - People

Kerensa Cadenas - Elle, Vogue

Chris Carpenter - Rage magazine, MovieDearest

Murtada Elfadl - Variety

Adam Feldman - Time Out

Benjamin Gillespie - Journal of American Drama and Theatre, Theatre Journal

Drew Burnett Gregory - Autostraddle

Jen Gushue - The Ghost Light, TDF Stages, Town & Country

Brian Eugenio Herrera - #TheatreClique (Substack)

James Kleinmann - The Queer Review

Naveen Kumar - The Washington Post

Ryan Leeds - Metro Weekly, Manhattan Digest

Christian Lewis - Variety, TheaterMania, Theatre Journal

Brian Scott Lipton - Cititour, Theater Pizzazz

Jonathan Mandell - New York Theater

Meg Masseron - TheaterMania, Broadway Direct

Abby Monteil - them

Michael Musto - The Village Voice

Charles O'Keefe - E! News

Louis Peitzman - Vulture, High Drama (Substack)

Juan Michael Porter II - The Body, TDF Stages

Juan A. Ramirez - Theatrely, The New York Times

Gerard Raymond - Slant, Broadway Direct, TDF Stages

Mathew Rodriguez - them

Nathaniel Rogers - The Film Experience, Towleroad

Dan Rubins - Slant Magazine, The Present Stage

Gillian Russo - New York Theatre Guide

Patrick Ryan - USA Today

Michael Schulman - The New Yorker

Marcus Scott - BroadwayWorld, National Black Theatre Cohort, 2023-24

Joey Sims - Theatrely, American Theatre, TDF

Ashley Steves - Backstage

Tim Teeman - The Daily Beast, The Times (U.K.)

Kyle Turner - New York Theatre Guide, London Theatre

Lindsey Weber - Not Broadway (Substack)

Matthew Wexler - Queerty, LGBTQ Nation

Abbey White - The Hollywood Reporter

Curtis Wong - HuffPost

