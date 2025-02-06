2025 Dorian Theater Awards Sets Nomination Dates & More

Nominees for the 2025 Dorian Theater Awards will be unveiled Tuesday, May 13, 2025, and winners on Monday, June 2, 2025.
GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics has revealed key dates for the third annual Dorian Theater Awards, set to honor Broadway and Off-Broadway productions of the 2024-2025 season.
Nominees for the 2025 Dorian Theater Awards will be unveiled Tuesday, May 13, 2025, and winners on Monday, June 2, 2025.
To be eligible for the 2025 awards, Broadway productions must open by Sunday, April 27, 2025; Off-Broadway productions must open by Monday, March 31, 2025.
Like GALECA's Dorian Film and TV Awards, the group's theater awards celebrate both mainstream and LGBTQ+-themed productions. Nominations and winners for the Dorian Theater Awards will be selected by GALECA's theater wing, consisting of more than 40 professional journalists who regularly critique and/or cover NYC theater for established media outlets.
Outstanding Broadway Musical
Outstanding Broadway Play
Outstanding Broadway Musical Revival
Outstanding Broadway Play Revival
Outstanding LGBTQ Broadway Production
Outstanding Lead Performance in a Broadway Musical
Outstanding Featured Performance in a Broadway Musical
Outstanding Lead Performance in a Broadway Play
Outstanding Featured Performance in a Broadway Play
Outstanding Broadway Ensemble
The Broadway Showstopper Award
Outstanding Off-Broadway Production
Outstanding LGBTQ Off-Broadway Production
Outstanding Lead Off-Broadway Performance
Outstanding Featured Off-Broadway Performance
LGBTQ Theater Artist of the Season
LGBTQ Theater Trailblazer Award
“Live theater viscerally reminds us of the power of creativity, empathy and humanity—meaning it's as vital as ever,” said GALECA theater wing co-chair Sam Eckmann. “We eagerly look forward to Pride Month, when our passionate group of queer journalists will once again champion the awe-inspiring shows and artists who make New York the stage capital of the world."
Last year, the Off-Broadway staging of Oh, Mary! and the Broadway revival of Merrily We Roll Along topped the Dorian Theater Awards, winning four prizes each. The wing's voters also fell in love with the queer sensibilities at the heart of Sufjan Stevens' Illinoise, naming the dance musical Outstanding Broadway Musical and Outstanding LGBTQ Broadway Musical. In the inaugural year, the musicals Kimberly Akimbo and Titanique!, and drama Fat Ham, scored the most Dorian wins.
Sam Eckmann (Co-chair) - Gold Derby
Merryn Johns (Co-chair) - Vacationer, Gay USA TV
Marshall Heyman (Broadway lead) - Dujour
Cary Wong (Off-Broadway lead) - The Interested Bystander
Frank J. Avella (Industry Liaison) - The Contending, Edge Media Network
Raven Brunner - People
Kerensa Cadenas - Elle, Vogue
Chris Carpenter - Rage magazine, MovieDearest
Murtada Elfadl - Variety
Adam Feldman - Time Out
Benjamin Gillespie - Journal of American Drama and Theatre, Theatre Journal
Drew Burnett Gregory - Autostraddle
Jen Gushue - The Ghost Light, TDF Stages, Town & Country
Brian Eugenio Herrera - #TheatreClique (Substack)
James Kleinmann - The Queer Review
Naveen Kumar - The Washington Post
Ryan Leeds - Metro Weekly, Manhattan Digest
Christian Lewis - Variety, TheaterMania, Theatre Journal
Brian Scott Lipton - Cititour, Theater Pizzazz
Jonathan Mandell - New York Theater
Meg Masseron - TheaterMania, Broadway Direct
Abby Monteil - them
Michael Musto - The Village Voice
Charles O'Keefe - E! News
Louis Peitzman - Vulture, High Drama (Substack)
Juan Michael Porter II - The Body, TDF Stages
Juan A. Ramirez - Theatrely, The New York Times
Gerard Raymond - Slant, Broadway Direct, TDF Stages
Mathew Rodriguez - them
Nathaniel Rogers - The Film Experience, Towleroad
Dan Rubins - Slant Magazine, The Present Stage
Gillian Russo - New York Theatre Guide
Patrick Ryan - USA Today
Michael Schulman - The New Yorker
Marcus Scott - BroadwayWorld, National Black Theatre Cohort, 2023-24
Joey Sims - Theatrely, American Theatre, TDF
Ashley Steves - Backstage
Tim Teeman - The Daily Beast, The Times (U.K.)
Kyle Turner - New York Theatre Guide, London Theatre
Lindsey Weber - Not Broadway (Substack)
Matthew Wexler - Queerty, LGBTQ Nation
Abbey White - The Hollywood Reporter
Curtis Wong - HuffPost
Videos