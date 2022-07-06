2022 Ice Factory Festival Comes to the New Ohio Theatre This Week

The Obie Award-winning New Ohio Theatre's 29th annual Ice Factory Festival opens July 6! This year's fest is a hybrid model that includes live in-person performances, as well as live-streamed and on-demand. Ice Factory 2022 features seven new works over seven weeks running through August 20 at New Ohio Theatre (154 Christopher St.) in New York City.

Live in-person performances are Wednesdays - Saturdays at 7pm ET. Each company's Thursday performance will be live-streamed at 7pm ET and on-demand to view at home through the end of the festival. Tickets are $20 and $17 (students and seniors).

New Ohio's Artistic Director Robert Lyons says, "This year's Ice Factory embraces a wide range of themes, perspectives, and subjects at the heart of our national conversation. The work is urgent, vital, and engaging. We look forward to sharing it with our audiences in NYC and - with the live-stream option - the rest of the world!"

Time Out New York calls Ice Factory "The summer theatre with the most downtown cred," and The New York Times says the festival's "an annual celebration of the weird, the wild and the unexpectedly wonderful." New York Magazine praises the Ice Factory as "New York's #1 Summer Theatre Festival," and The New Yorker says, "The Ice Factory Festival has a fine record for presenting intellectually challenging and artistically daring fare." "One of downtown theater's most beloved and reliable incubators of new voices," cheers the Observer.

New Ohio Theatre strengthens, nurtures, and promotes a community of independent theatre artists and companies by developing and presenting bold new work in New York City. Their Ice Factory summer festival offers emerging and established companies a prime platform to develop their work. Ice Factory prides itself on maintaining extraordinary aesthetic diversity along with an unequaled standard for intelligent, imaginative theater.

New Ohio Theatre is a two-time Obie Award-winning theatre under the leadership of Robert Lyons (Artistic Director) and Jaclyn Biskup (Creative Producer). The New Ohio serves New York's most adventurous theatre audiences by developing and presenting bold work from today's vast independent theatre community. They believe that the best of this community, the small artist-driven ensembles and the daring producing companies that operate without a permanent theatrical home, are actively expanding what theatre is, how it's made, and who makes it. From their home in the West Village's historic Archive Building, the New Ohio provides a high-profile platform for downtown's most mature, ridiculous, engaged, irreverent, gut-wrenching, frivolous, sophisticated, foolish and profound theatrical endeavors.

Audience members are required to have proof of full Covid-19 vaccination and wear a mask to be admitted into the venue.