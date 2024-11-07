16th Annual URBAN STAGES WINTER RHYTHMS 2024 Begins In December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



URBAN STAGES WINTER RHYTHMS 2024 will present the 16th Annual Award-Winning Series, December 04 – 15, 2024.

“Next to the Cabaret Convention, December's annual Winter Rhythms Festival is arguably the most important yearly collection of Cabaret performances in the city!” – Mark Dundas Wood, Bistro Bits

Performing Cabaret, Musical Theatre, Jazz, Classical, The Great American Songbook, Pop, Rock, International Music and more! The series Gala Night will be opened by the incomparable KT Sullivan!

New York's Urban Stages' Artistic Director Frances Hill and Sue Matsuki (Producer/ Performer) announce the 16th annual awarding-winning cabaret series, Winter Rhythms, with performances from Wednesday, December 4th through Sunday, December 15th. This celebrated series will benefit Urban Stages' Outreach, Arts in Education programs.

All shows (except the Gala Night) are $35.00 with special discount codes for multi-show purchases. Individual tickets links are listed on each show OR tickets for the entire series are now on sale at: https://www.UrbanStages.org/winterrhythms2024

Performance Schedule *Artists, programming, and schedules are subject to change.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 4 – GALA NIGHT!

7:00pm | Champagne and Wine Pre-Show Reception

7:30pm | KT Sullivan in “My Piano & Me”

“Ms. Cabaret”, the Director of the Maber Mercer Foundation and a beloved champion of the Cabaret community, KT Sullivan opens the series in a show called “My Piano & Me” celebrating how she reinvented herself as a singing pianist. Ms. Sullivan's personal connection to her lyrics, her funny and poignant storytelling and her exquisite voice promises a very special evening. $60.00 Ticket link:

https://www.tixtree.com/e/winter-rhythms-kt-sullivan-in-far-away-places-c4f1f4f46e1c

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 5 – WELCOME TO THE FAMILY NIGHT!

7:00pm I Seung Choi's “Christmas Isn't Just for Asians”

Also a new act to Winter Rhythms, Seung has been a part of Urban Stages performing for its Outreach Programs. It's now time for him, and his very talented cast, to take the main stage! Starring: Seung Choi - Ryanne Claritas – Carmen Ezcurra – Ellis Gage - GG - Chaeyeon Kim – Timmy Ong & Karen Joy Pangantihon. Ticket link:

https://www.tixtree.com/e/winter-rhythms-seung-chois-christmas-isnt-just-for-asians-1bd6fca85a77

9:00pm | “Snowed in with the Abominable Magritte & Rosen”

Musical theatre writing duo and rumored cryptozoologists Alara Magritte and Daniel Rosen emerge from hibernation for one night only to present a cozy cabaret that'll leave you warmed up like a good cup of cocoa. Known for “their gift for scoring harmony and pushing the boundaries of subject matter in musical theater,” the pair's catchy, genre-bending, and femme-centric work has been produced from coast to coast. A seasonal showcase of their repertoire will be performed by the glittering talents of Lucy Hall - Andrew Harvey & Moana Poyer. With Musical Director: Allison Kraus. Ticket link:

https://www.tixtree.com/e/winter-rhythms-snowed-in-with-the-abominable-magritte-rosen-7e673caa4f82

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 6 – POP, ROCK & ORIGINAL SONG NIGHT!

7:00pm | Lucille Carr-Kaffashan in “Eight Days a Week: Celebrating 60 Years of Beatles Music”

This Bistro & MAC Hanson Award Winner has been presenting a series of singer-songwriter shows that have been extremely popular with both audiences and Cabaret reviewers. Also new to the family, we've asked her to bring her very popular show celebrating none other than The Beatles! With Musical Director: Jeff Cubeta & Matt Scharfglass on Bass. Directed by: David Hilder. Ticket link: https://www.tixtree.com/e/winter-rhythms-lucille-carr-kaffashan-in-eight-days-a-week-celebrating-60-years-of-beatles-music-276f4ab36238

9:00pm | Amy Loper & Kenny Passarelli in “Forever is Now…A Story of Love, Music & Transformation”

The romantic and unlikely story of a professional musician and a lawyer who fall in love when they are both eligible for Social Security. A Winter Rhythms favorite, Amy and Kenny bring their own charming love story to the stage unfolding through their original songs that will leave you feeling transformed! Ticket link: https://www.tixtree.com/e/winter-rhythms-amy-loper-kenny-passerelli-in-forever-is-nowa-story-of-love-music-transformation-6ee3a3866f5e

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 7 – HOLIDAY REUNION DAY!

3:00pm | Michael Colby's “Holiday Regards”

A celebration of all the holidays…Christmas, New Years, Hanukkah, Valentine's Day, Martin Luther King Day, Easter, The 4th of July, Halloween, and Thanksgiving. Featuring lyrics by Michael Colby in collaboration with a pantheon of top New York composers. The cast, subject to availability, includes Broadway and Cabaret stars: Celia Berk – Nikita Burshteyn - Eric Michael Gillett – Stephanie Pope Lofgren & Megan Styrna. Featuring a very special guest in each show including Bethe Austin – Steven Brinberg - Robert Cuccioli – Carole Demas & Linda Purl! With Musical Director: Michael Lavine. Directed by: Sara Louise Lazarus. Ticket link: https://www.tixtree.com/e/winter-rhythms-michael-colbys-holiday-regards-491bf5a5fa27

7:00pm | “We Go Together: A Grease Reunion”

Celebrating the 52nd year of Grease, some of the Original Broadway cast members and Producer, Ken Waissman, come together to celebrate this landmark show. Grease opened on Broadway on February 14, 1972 and played through to 1981 with 3,388 performances making it, at the time, the longest-running Broadway show until 1983. This beloved show was revived in 1994 and again in 2007, but it still plays in regional theaters across the country. The cast includes Carole Demas - Ilene Kristen - Jim Canning & Ray DeMattis. All will perform selections from the show as well as some of their own. With Musical Director: Ian Herman. Ticket link: https://www.tixtree.com/e/winter-rhythms-we-go-together-a-grease-reunion-a2f62c6ab97a

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 8 – ALL ABOUT THE HOLI-DAZE

3:00pm | Beth & Ritt's 9th Annual “Holiday Survival Kit”

In a joyous and soulful celebration, award-winning songwriters Beth Falcone and Ritt Henn serve up original and originally-arranged songs and stories from around the globe, honoring the winter solstice and the return to light. Joined by Roosevelt André Credit (Met Opera/Broadway) and Christine de Frece (BroadwayWorld Award Winner), this foursome will sing you safely through the seasons, from Diwali to Lunar New Year and all that's in between, including Hanukkah, Christmas and Kwanzaa, with songs in French, Ladino (Judeo-Spanish), German, Sanskrit, merry olde English and more. Happy DiwanukKwanzmas to one and all! Cast: Beth Falcone, Ritt Henn, Roosevelt André Credit, and Christine de Frece. Ticket link: https://www.tixtree.com/e/winter-rhythms-beth-ritts-9th-annual-holiday-survival-kit-566b333dfd33

7:00pm | ENCORE! Michael Colby's “Holiday Regards”

A celebration of all the holidays…Christmas, New Years, Hanukkah, Valentine's Day, Martin Luther King Day, Easter, The 4th of July, Halloween, and Thanksgiving. Featuring lyrics by Michael Colby in collaboration with a pantheon of top New York composers. The cast, subject to availability, includes Broadway and Cabaret stars: Celia Berk – Nikita Burshteyn - Eric Michael Gillett – Stephanie Pope Lofgren & Megan Styrna. Featuring a very special guest in each show including Bethe Austin – Steven Brinberg - Robert Cuccioli – Carole Demas & Linda Purl! With Musical Director: Michael Lavine. Directed by: Sara Louise Lazarus. Ticket link: https://www.tixtree.com/e/winter-rhythms-michael-colbys-holiday-regards-491bf5a5fa27

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 10 – OUR FAVORITE GUYS NAMED JOHN NIGHT!

7:00pm | John Forster's “The BiPolar Express – An Evening of Musical Meds to Get You Through the Holidays!” Yule laugh! Yule cry! Holidays can be tough aboard the Bipolar Express, but the devilish musical wit of award-winning songwriter and performer John Forster will bring us home safe. “The Christmas that Fell Off A Truck” and “Hanukkah Aboard the Starship Enterprise” are just two of the evening's treats. Come join John and friends Tom Chapin, Amy Englehart and more for an evening you won't forget. Ticket link: https://www.tixtree.com/e/winter-rhythms-the-bipolar-express-an-evening-of-musical-meds-to-get-you-through-the-holidays-49c698002491

9:00pm I “An Evening with Jon Weber

Jon Weber is considered one of the best and most beloved Musical Directors in the city working with some of the biggest names in the business. He is also a super-star in his own right. Experience just Jon is his natural habitat…on stage, behind the piano. Ticket link: https://www.tixtree.com/e/winter-rhythms-an-evening-with-jon-weber-1c2a4e95be21

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 11 – FROM CABARET TO “STRIESAND” NIGHT!

7:00pm | Matthew Martin Ward & Friends

Another beloved Musical Director, Matthew is a great singer-songwriter who just debuted his first ever solo Cabaret show! He will sing and play for some wonderful singers. Featuring: Ellen Auwarter– Ira Lee Collings – Goldie Dver – Stew Frimer – Daryl Glenn - Mary Lahti – Debbie Kane Raymar – Bennett Silverstein & Geoffrey Stoner. Ticket link: https://www.tixtree.com/e/winter-rhythms-matthew-martin-ward-friends-29833075bc93

9:00pm | Steven Brinberg in “SIMPLY BARBRA: The Holiday Show”

Steven Brinberg is a multi-award-winning International, impersonation star performing as the one and only Babs…Barbra Streisand! Your eyes and your ears will make you swear you are at one of her concerts. Steven's voice, much like Barbra's, is other-worldly. With Musical Director: Michael Lavine. Ticket link: https://www.tixtree.com/e/winter-rhythms-steven-brinberg-in-simply-barbra-the-holiday-show-642948d1aa7f

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 12 – STARS OF THE FUTURE NIGHT!

7:00pm | “Singers You Should Know”

This show features some singers that should all be on your artistic radar. Producer Sue Matsuki met each of these singers randomly as one does here in New York. Come find out how and come hear some incredible singing! Starring: Anthony Ferr – Grace Flavien – Jenny Kluth & Elvira Totora. With Musical Director: Ian Herman. Ticket link:

https://www.tixtree.com/e/winter-rhythms-singers-you-should-know-24b9df64544c

9:00pm | Sara Louise Lazarus presents Circle in the Square's “Broadway Blockbusters”

Hear all your favorite Broadway songs sung by The Circle Singers, Circle in the Square Theatre School's exciting Musical Theatre graduating class. “Broadway Blockbusters” will include songs from Phantom of the Opera, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Les Miserables and many more. This show is a delight and is always a huge crowd pleaser! MAC and Bistro Award-winner Sara Louise Lazarus directs, with Musical Director: Joe Baker. Ticket link: https://www.tixtree.com/e/winter-rhythms-sara-louise-lazarus-presents-circle-in-the-squares-broadway-blockbusters-c605d805f34d

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 13 – A NIGHT OF NITES!

7:00pm | “Lady Singer-Songwriter Nite”

This show celebrates three of New York's favorite lady singer-songwriters featuring their glorious voices singing their own songs! Featuring Jazz Goddess Laurie Krauz (with Daryl Kojak) - Cabaret Icon Nancy Winston and R&B/Soul Sister Lina Koutrakos (with Gregory Toroian).They will share an incredible, eclectic evening of music celebrating the female songwriter with jazz, blues, cabaret, R&B and soul songs. Ticket link: https://www.tixtree.com/e/winter-rhythms-lady-singer-songwriters-32a263076e20

9:00pm | “JAZZ Nite”

Enjoy some of the best working jazz vocalists all on one stage! Starring: Marion Cowings - Mary Foster Conklin – Wendy Luck – Jeannette Miller – Elizabeth Hayden-Passero & Saundra Silliman with a fantastic jazz trio to be announced soon! Ticket link:

