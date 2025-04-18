Video: THE BLACK WOLFE TONE at Irish Repertory Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Check out a new trailer for the World Premiere of The Black Wolfe Tone at Irish Rep, written by and starring Kwaku Fortune (It’s Cool In The Shade) and directed by Nicola Murphy Dubey (Belfast Girls). Watch the video!

The Black Wolfe Tone begins previews May 1, 2025, in Irish Rep’s W. Scott McLucas Studio Theatre, with an opening night set for May 8, for a limited run through June 1, 2025.

The Black Wolfe Tone is a new play about identity, raging against the machine, and how young men deal or don’t deal with the darkness. A fast-paced journey that interrogates our culture of silence, the mind, and growing up mixed race in Ireland. At its heart, it’s about a young boy seeking forgiveness: the inner child wanting only to be acknowledged, loved, and held.

The Black Wolfe Tone will feature scenic & costume design by Maree Kearns (Class), lighting design by Adam Honoré (Purlie Victorious), and sound design by Denis Clohessy (KING). Mary Garrigan (Belfast Girls) is the Production Stage Manager.

