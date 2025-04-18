SEÑOR BOLERO Arrives In New York This May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Through over 30 iconic boleros-including "La historia de un amor," "Nuestro juramento," "Qué te pedí," "La copa rota," "Piel canela," "Quién será," and "Quizás, quizás"-this romantic musical comedy reminds us that love and destiny are forever intertwined.

With 16 artists on stage, live musicians, and elegant period staging, Señor Bolero offers a heartfelt journey to a time when music was poetry and boleros were the soundtrack of love.

Written and directed by Ricardo Stevan and produced by Fábrica de Estrellas, the musical has been honored with eight cultural awards in New York City, including recognition from HOLA, ACE, LATA, TALIA, and Arte Internacional.

The cast and creative team include a stellar group of international talent. Featuring performers Anissa Gathers, Ricardo Stevan, Ilya Martínez, Rafael LeBrón, Martha Payares, Jorge Loaiza, Mafe Cardona, Edu Díaz, and musicians Christian Mejía, Alex García, Anghelo Díaz, Edgar Rojas. Ensamble: Veronica Trill, Lorena Correa, Kanelo.

The creative team includes Anghelo Díaz (Musical Director), Daniel Fetecua (Choreographer), Adriana Mendoza (Production Assistant), Shirley Lara (Wardrobe), Alex Fernández (Styling & Wigs).

Señor Bolero is more than a musical-it's a tribute to the elders who still carry these melodies in their hearts. The show gently raises awareness about Alzheimer's and memory loss, with 20% of ticket sales donated to organizations that support senior care and memory-related causes in each city.

Performance Dates - New York

Queens Theatre - Flushing Meadows Corona Park

Saturday, May 3 - 8:00 PM (Spanish version)

Sunday, May 4 - 3:00 PM (English version)

Tickets available at: www.queenstheatre.org

Upcoming Tour Dates

Miami, FL - Flamingo Theater Bar

Sunday, May 18 - 5:00 PM & 8:00 PM

www.flamingotheaterbar.com

Bogotá, Colombia - Teatro Libre de Chapinero

June 12 to July 6, 2025

