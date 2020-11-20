16 WORDS OR LESS To Be Screened at the 2020 Austin Indie Virtual Film Festival

16 Words or Less, a short film produced by Staging Film in association with The Tank (Meghan Finn, Artistic Director), is an Official Selection for the 2020 Austin Indie Fest Virtual Film Festival. The film, directed by Meghan Finn and adapted by Peggy Stafford from her play of the same title, will be screened on Sunday November 22nd at 5:00PM CST and will be available on demand through Friday November 27th. Tickets can be purchased here: https://www.bingewave.com/f/austin-indie-fest/s/love-and-border-international-short-virtual-theater. For more information about the 2020 Austin Indie Fest Virtual Film Festival visit www.austinindiefest.com.

Crystal (Crystal Finn), a lone and over-helpful flower shop clerk tries to contain the challenges of her customers' lives but can't do the same for herself. A chance meeting with a stranger, Jonathan (Neal Huff), leads her on a path toward making a big decision.

Staging Film in Association with The Tank presents 16 Words or Less, a film by Meghan Finn. Written by Peggy Stafford. Starring Crystal Finn, Neal Huff, Marjorie Deborah Conn, Jocelyn Kuritsky, Linda Marie Larson, Yasmin Santana and Carl Holder. Music by Mike Cassedy. Director of Photography Alex Basco Koch. Produced by Staging Film-Alex Bosco Koch, Jocelyn Kuritsky, Anna Lanthrop, The Tank- Meghan Finn, Rosalind Grush and Peggy Stafford. Directed by Meghan Finn.

Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You