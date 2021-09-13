1-2-3 MANHUNT Starring Ilene Kristen to be Presented at Theater For The New City

1-2-3 Manhunt, a new play by Tony DiMurro ((The Coyote Bleeds, Moe Green Gets It In The Eye) and directed by William Roudebush (Equus; Glengarry Glen Ross) will play The Theater for the New City (155 First Avenue between Ninth and Tenth Streets) for a limited engagement from October 7-24, it was announced today by Crystal Field, artistic director of Theater for the New City. The Opening is set for October 10.

1-2-3 Manhunt uses a tenement rooftop to set the stage for a smackdown between two vastly different natives of the Lower East Side - an old-school middle-aged Italian back in the neighborhood for his last hurrah and a Chinese American teenager whose dreams of playing Major League Baseball started to fade even before the pandemic turned his life upside down. Things get physical before this diverse pairing finds surprising common ground, turning their attention outward toward the city and world at large.

Developed at Naked Angels Tuesdays @ 9 and through the Naked Angels First Monday Reading Series, 1-2-3 Manhunt was also a semi-finalist at the O'Neill National Playwrights Conference. The play was also given a two-night staged reading by The Access Theater in their Access Association Series and was given a staged reading at The Actors Studio as part of the Playwrights Directors Unit.

The cast of 1-2-3 Manhunt features two-time Emmy nominee Ilene Kristen (One Life to Live, Ryan's Hope), Anthony Barile (Tony 'n Tina's Wedding), Chris Paul Morales (Handiwork), and Santo Fazio ("The Accidental Husband").

"1-2-3 Manhunt uses the changing landscape of the Lower East Side to examine what gentrification and 'progress' have wrought," said playwright Tony DiMurro. "My goal in writing this play is to show the importance of friendships and owning your own sins no matter how difficult or painful the consequences."

1-2-3 Manhunt has scenic design by Julie DiMurro, lighting design by Herrick Goldman, sound design by Andy Cohen, Special Effects by Cosimo Mariano, Fight choreography by Randall Rodriguez, and Ali Walensky is the stage manager.

1-2-3 Manhunt plays at The Theater for the New City (155 First Avenue between Ninth and Tenth Streets) from October 7-24. The performance schedule is as follows: Thursday - Saturday at 8PM and Sunday at 3PM.

All net proceeds go to The Big Brothers and Big Sisters of New York City.

For tickets and information, please visit: www.123Manhunt.com