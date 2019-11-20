Lincoln Center Releases December Calendar of Events

This December, Lincoln Center presents a plethora of music, dance, theater, and panel events across the campus and beyond. After celebrating their 10th anniversary last month, the David Rubenstein Atrium continues to offer free programming consisting of diverse live performances, screenings, and panel conversations. The 2019-20 season of LC Kids (October 5-June 7, 2020) is in full swing with free and ticketed events developed for toddlers, children, and teenagers stepping into young

adulthood. The ongoing Great Performers series (October 29-May 16, 2020) continues with a Lincoln Center debut for a Sunday Morning Coffee Concert.



*FREE Monday, December 2 at 11:00 am and 1:00 pm

Lincoln Center Moments

Benny Goodman and Beyond with Ken Peplowski

Jazz at Lincoln Center presents world-renowned clarinetist and saxophonist Ken Peplowski in a new exploration inspired by the small group music of Benny Goodman. While Goodman is well known for leading one of the most swinging orchestras of the big band era, his small group recordings featured creative arrangements, showcased virtuosos on new, and famously integrated jazz on the concert stage years before Jackie Robinson integrated baseball. For this special concert, Ken and an all-star ensemble of New York's top jazz artists infuse their own voices into this unique format. Stanley H. Kaplan Penthouse, 165 West 65th Street.

FREE This program is free of charge, but registration is required.



*FREE Monday, December 2 at 7:00 pm

Atrium 360°

Strings N Skins: Winter's Eve at Lincoln Square Celebration



Founded in Brooklyn by Haitian vocalist and percussionist Okai Musik and Colombian vocalist, dancer, and Latin Grammy Award-winning violinist Luisa Bastidas, the band's explosive drums, electrifying violin, guitar duels, and a bass will have you dancing the night away at this Winter's Eve celebration.

David Rubenstein Atrium, Broadway between 62nd and 63rd Streets.

FREE Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

please visit LincolnCenter.org/Atrium.

*FREE Wednesday, December 4 at 7:30 pm

Atrium 360° & HBO Documentary Films

Moonlight Sonata: Deafness in Three Movements



A deeply personal memoir about a deaf boy growing up, his deaf grandfather growing old, and Ludwig van Beethoven the year he was blindsided by deafness and wrote his iconic sonata.

David Rubenstein Atrium, Broadway between 62nd and 63rd Streets.

FREE Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

please visit LincolnCenter.org/Atrium.

*FREE Thursday, December 5 at 7:30 pm

Atrium 360°

Jokes and Jazz with Sheila Anderson & Wali Collins



Enjoy hilarious stand-up comedy in between sets by the talented Willerm Delisfort Trio. David Rubenstein Atrium, Broadway between 62nd and 63rd Streets.

FREE Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

please visit LincolnCenter.org/Atrium.



*FREE Saturday, December 7 at 11:00 am

LC Kids

Paige Hernandez: Havana Hop



Meet young Yelia who visits her grandmother in Cuba and learns to add a salsa flavor to her own hip-hop style. The audience is invited to dance along at this dynamic participation play, Havana Hop: a children's tale of culture and confidence, where multidisciplinary artist Paige Hernandez creates three generations of lively

women and celebrates the joys of her multicultural heritage.

Recommended for ages 2-5.

David Rubenstein Atrium, Broadway between 62nd and 63rd Streets.

FREE Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

please visit LincolnCenter.org/Kids.



Saturday, December 7 - Sunday, December 8 at 11:00 am and 2:00 pm

LC Kids

Music from the Sole



Led by dancer-musician Leonardo Sandoval and bassist-composer Gregory Richardson, Music from the Sole seamlessly melds a tap performance with a big-band concert. These special holiday performances focus on the theme of togetherness and the joy that comes from sharing music and dance with the ones you love. Featuring original music and choreography, this show is guaranteed to keep audiences engaged. Music from the Sole's holiday show was developed as part of Lincoln Center Education's Family Music Residency.

Launched in 2015, the program grows and diversifies the field of family music by supporting the development of new work for young audiences. Recommended for ages 5-11.

Clark Studio Theater, 165 West 65th Street.

TICKETS are $25 (Member Price $18) and are available by calling 212.721.6500, or visiting LincolnCenter.org/Kids.



Sunday, December 8 at 11:00 am

Great Performers

Sunday Morning Coffee Concerts

Rachel Barton Pine & Matthew Hagle



The Chicago-based violinist Rachel Barton Pine makes her Lincoln Center debut with a program highlighting her passionate playing, her technical prowess, and her innate ability to connect to audiences with a joyous approach to music-making. An advocate of women composers and performers, Pine has long had Amy

Beach's Romance on her playlist: in addition to recording it for Cedille records in 2006 on an album dedicated to the late 19th-century violinist Maud Powell, she also performed it in 2005 at the annual spring recital presented by the justices of the Supreme Court. Walter Reade Theater, 165 West 65th Street.

Tickets are $25 and are available by calling 212.721.6500, or visiting LincolnCenter.org/Great-Performers.



*FREE Thursday, December 12 at 11:00am and 1:00 pm

Lincoln Center Moments

Los Hacheros



Recalling the greats of the golden era of Latin music, Los Hacheros have created a swing-oriented sound that is both unique and timeless. This New York City-based band revives styles like son montuno, guaracha and salsa and introduces new audiences to the music's beauty and enduring vitality. Presented in collaboration with David Rubenstein Atrium. Stanley H. Kaplan Penthouse, 165 West 65th Street.

FREE This program is free of charge, but registration is required.



*FREE Thursday, December 12 at 7:30 pm

Atrium 360°

Karuna Trio featuring Hamid Drake, Adam Rudolph, and Alexis Marcelo



Witness the musical project of Hamid Drake and Adam Rudolph-two master percussionists revolutionizing the world music scene-and pianist Alexis Marcelo, who lends his soulful New York City sound to the trio. Presented in collaboration with Continuum Culture & Arts. David Rubenstein Atrium, Broadway between 62nd and 63rd Streets. FREE Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis.



Saturday, December 14 - Sunday, December 15 at 11:00 am and 2:00 pm

LC Kids

OGO



With echoes of Waiting for Godot, OGO is an invitation to travel and explore an unknown world while celebrating the creativity of its young spectators. Featuring live music and puppetry, this charming and gentle

production will elicit laughter and wonderment.

Recommended for ages 3-8. The show on December 15 at 11:00 am will be a relaxed performance adapted for children with autism and other developmental disabilities.

Clark Studio Theater, 165 West 65th Street. TICKETS start at $25 (Member Price $18) and are available by visiting LincolnCenter.org/Kids.

*FREE Thursday, December 19 at 7:30 pm

¡VAYA! 63

Rumberos del Callejón's 10th Anniversary Celebration

From Caracas to Manhattan, Rumberos del Callejón has gotten crowds on their feet and dancing to worldclass salsa. Now the beloved orchestra celebrates ten years and its latest album. Presented in collaboration with the NYU Music and Social Change Lab. David Rubenstein Atrium, Broadway between 62nd and 63rd Streets.

FREE Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

*FREE Thursday, December 26 at 7:30 pm

Atrium 360°

Rich Medina



Experience the compelling art and vision of an international DJ, platinum-selling record producer, recording artist, and poet. David Rubenstein Atrium, Broadway between 62nd and 63rd Streets. FREE Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

please visit LincolnCenter.org/Atrium





