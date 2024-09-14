Review: YOU RAISE ME UP at Lillestrøm Kultursenter

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



While Rolf Løvland is a household name in Norway, international audiences may know him best as one half of Secret Garden, the duo he formed with Irish violinist Fionnuala Sherry. Løvland’s compositions blend classical crossover styles with Norwegian and Celtic influences, creating a sound that is both unique and emotionally resonant. His most famous piece, "You Raise Me Up," has become a global anthem of hope and resilience, often performed at funerals and memorials. Løvland’s music, especially through Secret Garden, continues to inspire with its emotional depth, melodic beauty, and timeless appeal.

At its core, the musical is a romantic comedy-drama that blends humor, drama, and romance, all set against the backdrop of a funeral home. It explores themes of ambition, broken dreams, and new beginnings, juxtaposing tradition with innovation. The narrative shows how personal conflicts can drive people apart but also how love can bridge those divides. The exploration of death, longing, and the challenge of letting go is central to the musical, yet the story remains consistently funny and uplifting.

The plot centers on Liv, portrayed by Lisa Stokke, a driven businesswoman in her forties determined to make her mark. Liv bets her friends she can turn a failing funeral home into a profitable venture. Success would mean joining an elite businesswomen’s club, but failure would result in repaying ten times the investment. However, Liv’s plan hits a roadblock when she falls for Kevin, a funeral singer played by Øyvind Boye Løvold, and hides the bet from him. Liv is then torn between her career ambitions and her growing feelings for Kevin, leading to a dramatic choice between love and success.

The ensemble delivers standout performances, each character adding depth and dimension to the production. Even minor roles (mostly played by Morten Bergheim and Mattis Johannessen), such as funeral clients, black metal musicians, and German bobbysocks fans, make lasting impressions.

Lisa Stokke as Liv captivates with her vocal talents, though her character is written as occasionally leaning toward being slightly over the top. Still, her powerful voice is a standout feature, adding nuance to her character’s journey.

Øyvind Boye Løvold, as Kevin, delivers an emotionally charged performance. His beautiful voice and strong acting, particularly in his scenes with Stokke, make his character memorable. The chemistry between the two is palpable, creating moments of genuine connection. Løvold’s performance is a reminder of his untapped potential in musical theatre, and his role could easily warrant more prominence.

Trond Teigen, as Johannes, and Marit Østbye, as Turid the funeral secretary, offer comic relief while also contributing depth to the story. Teigen’s sharp wit and Østbye’s blend of comedy and heartfelt emotion make them essential to the balance of the show. Østbye, in particular, brings quirky charm to her role, leaving a lasting impact on the audience.

Henrik Amundsen and Erik Schøyen have crafted a jukebox musical that cleverly incorporates Rolf Løvland’s songs into the story. Set in a funeral home, it showcases a remarkable strength in its character-driven narrative, skillfully interweaving multiple storylines with a deft touch. What stands out is the writers' ability to navigate a broad emotional spectrum, moving effortlessly between different tones. At its core, the script maintains the breezy charm of a romantic comedy, offering lighthearted and often humorous moments that make for easy, enjoyable viewing. However, this playful tone occasionally dips into scenes that feel slightly trivial or overly fantastical, which can momentarily disrupt the story's flow.

Yet, just as the plot seems to verge on the predictable, it takes surprising and poignant turns. The script delves into emotionally rich, thought-provoking territory, exploring themes that resonate on a deeper level. These moments of sincerity and reflection invite the audience to connect with the characters in more profound ways. What’s particularly impressive is how the script balances these shifts in tone, seamlessly pivoting from laugh-out-loud moments to scenes that elicit genuine emotional responses.

This delicate balance between humor and heartfelt emotion is what makes the script truly compelling. The constant interplay of levity and depth keeps the audience engaged and, more importantly, on their toes, never quite sure whether the next scene will deliver a punchline or a profound insight. It’s this unpredictability, combined with strong character development, that elevates the script into something far more complex and engaging than a typical romantic comedy. The challenge of integrating so many ballads into a narrative that requires pacing is handled well, though the musical does suffer from a somewhat slow start. The opening feels underwhelming, and it takes time for the plot to gain momentum—something that might disengage audiences early on. A more impactful opening could have helped establish the tone more effectively.

Stein Eriksson’s scenic design is one of the production’s highlights. Large set pieces transition seamlessly between scenes, contributing to a visually dynamic experience. The revolving stage is particularly impressive, enhancing scene transitions and adding a cinematic quality to the production. Eriksson’s work ensures that the stage itself becomes an integral part of the storytelling.

Petter Ringstad’s sound design, while generally effective, does face challenges due to the venue’s acoustics. The theater, not originally designed for sound, creates some issues with reverb, which can make certain scenes less clear. However, Ringstad balances the music and dialogue well in most cases, and the sound contributes significantly to the show’s overall atmosphere.

Rolf Løvland's music, while not inherently sorrowful, often evokes themes of death and grief, resonating deeply with feelings of loss and remembrance. His compositions through Secret Garden frequently explore themes of longing and introspection, making them well-suited for moments of mourning and reflection. "You Raise Me Up," for instance, has become a staple at funerals, offering both comfort and hope through its melancholic yet uplifting tones. The gentle melodies and soulful violin arrangements create a calming, reflective atmosphere that aligns perfectly with the musical’s themes.

On a personal note, during my life partner’s, ultimately fatal, battle with cervical cancer, I found solace in Løvland’s music. Taking breaks to hike in the forest, I would listen to Secret Garden—particularly the track "Sigma" from their debut album. The music became a source of comfort during a painful time, both moving me to tears and filling me with gratitude for the beauty we had shared. This personal connection to Løvland’s music speaks to its power to provide both comfort and reflection, even in the most difficult moments.

This jukebox musical strikes a delicate balance between humor, drama, and emotion, making effective use of Rolf Løvland’s music to support its themes. While the show could benefit from tighter pacing and a stronger opening, the ensemble performances, scenic design, and emotional resonance make it a compelling production. For fans of Løvland’s work, this musical offers a fitting tribute to his legacy, blending reflection and celebration in equal measure. The combination of Løvland’s stirring compositions and the show’s engaging characters ensures that the audience leaves with both laughter and tears.

