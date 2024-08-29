Review: WATERLOO - WE LOVE ABBA at Christiania Teater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



ABBA's music is a cultural phenomenon that has stood the test of time, resonating with audiences across the globe for decades. Known for their catchy melodies, unforgettable lyrics, and vibrant performances, the Swedish pop sensation continues to captivate both long-time fans and new generations alike, even as «Abbatars» in a specially bulit concert hall in London where thay have been digitally recreated so people can get a hint of how it was during the 70s. They have next generation light show that this production clearly has been inspired by.

"Waterloo," an ABBA tribute show that opened last night Christiania Theatre, promises to bring the essence of ABBA to life with a blend of nostalgia and innovation. Featuring a stellar cast that includes pop roayalty Inger Lise Rypdal, singer Atle Pettersen, Ben Adams of A1 fame, musical theatre star Charlotte Brænna, and Lise Karlsnes from the electropop band Briskeby, the show offers a fresh take on ABBA’s iconic hits while remaining true to the spirit of the original music.

Different artists with different styles

At the heart of "Waterloo" is its talented cast, each member bringing their unique style and flair to the stage. They manage to both honor ABBA’s original sound and infuse the songs with their distinct voices. The result is a dynamic and refreshing interpretation of the classics that will please both die-hard ABBA fans and those looking for a new twist on familiar favorites.

Inger Lise Rypdal is a veteran of the Norwegian music scene, and her experience shines through in her performances. Her interpretations of ABBA’s classics are marked by a deep understanding of the music's emotional core, striking a perfect balance between soulful depth and vibrant energy. Rypdal’s rendition of “One of Us” is particularly noteworthy, as she brings a level of emotional authenticity, and is open about finally finding true love late in life.

Atle Pettersen delivers a performance that showcases his vocal prowess and stage presence. Known for his versatility, Pettersen navigates the different moods and styles of ABBA’s music with ease. His interpretations of the more upbeat and playful numbers are infused with his unique sound, adding a personal touch that breathes new life into these well-known tracks. Pettersen’s chemistry with the other performers, especially during group numbers, is palpable and adds to the show’s overall cohesiveness. His rendition of “Slipping through my fingers” (sung with Ingrid Bjørnov’s brilliant Norwegian translation) was very moving and true.

Ben Adams, best known as a member of the boy band A1, brings a pop sensibility that aligns well with ABBA’s music while also making the songs his own. His smooth vocals and playful stage demeanor are a perfect fit for the material, and he delivers each number with enthusiasm and precision.

Charlotte Brænna delivers a nuanced and powerful performance, showcasing her range as both a singer and a performer. Her voice is a perfect blend of power and delicacy, capturing the emotional highs and lows of ABBA’s music with sincerity and grace. Brænna’s “ I Have a Dream” is particularly compelling, where she conveys a deep connection to the material (a tribute to her grandfather) and it resonates. Her ability to balance the emotional weight of the lyrics with the lightness of the music is a testament to her skill as a performer.

Lise Karlsnes, brings a rock edge to the performance that adds a unique twist to ABBA's pop classics. Karlsnes’s distinctive voice, which at times reminds me of Chrissie Hynde, and down to earth stage presence provide a refreshing contrast to the more traditional interpretations, adding depth and complexity to the show, bringing a fresh energy that helps kept me engaged throughout the evening.

Collectively, the cast delivers nearly flawless vocal performances. Each performer captures the essence of ABBA’s original members while also bringing their interpretations to the songs, making them feel both familiar and new. The harmonies are tight, the solo performances are powerful, and the group numbers showcase the cast's ability to work together seamlessly. However, there is one aspect of the vocals that stands out—their near-perfect quality. At times, the vocals are so polished and pristine that they border on feeling pre-recorded. While this level of perfection is certainly a compliment, it also raises questions about whether everything is truly live. If these performances are indeed live, then the cast deserves immense credit for delivering such flawless renditions. Even if is only 85% live it is still impressive.

Musical Arrangements and Band Performance

The musical arrangements in "Waterloo", by Hans Einar Apelland, are wonderful, striking a perfect balance between staying true to ABBA’s original sound and incorporating fresh, contemporary elements. The four-part band accompanying the performers is exceptional, skillfully recreating ABBA’s Signature Sound while allowing room for innovation.

The arrangements stay faithful to the originals, capturing the intricate details that make ABBA’s music so distinctive. Yet, there are also moments where the band takes creative liberties, infusing the music with modern and acoustic touches that add a fresh layer of complexity. These subtle changes help keep the performance engaging, even for those deeply familiar with ABBA’s repertoire.

However, there is a noticeable aspect of the music that feels somewhat less authentic—the apparent use of pre-recorded elements, particularly in the drums. While the overall sound is fantastic, the sense that not everything is being played live detracts slightly from the experience, especially after it was announced that everything was performed live, and the knowledge that some parts may have been pre-recorded introduces a small, yet significant, sense of disconnect. I had the same issue with Mamma Mia at Folketeatret, and We Will Rock you, at Oslo Spektrum (where it was the most noticeable), but in all honesty the reason it is done, is you can’t do ABBA justice without doing this because the group often recorded multiple tracks to create the famous tight harmonies.

Anecdotes

One of the more unique aspects of "Waterloo" is the narration woven between the musical numbers. The narration aims to provide context, share anecdotes, and bridge the gaps between songs, creating a more cohesive narrative thread throughout the show. The script is well-written. However, despite the quality of the writing, the narration often feels rehearsed and somewhat detached. The performers deliver their lines with professionalism, but the delivery lacks spontaneity, making it feel like the lines are exactly that—lines. This is one of the few areas where "Waterloo" falls short. In a show that thrives on energy and connection, the somewhat stilted nature of the narration creates brief moments of disengagement. A more natural, conversational approach could make these segments feel less like scripted interludes and more like genuine interactions.

That said, the narration does serve its purpose in providing context and moving the show along smoothly. It also allows the audience to catch their breath between the high-energy numbers, offering moments of reflection. With some refinement in delivery, the narration could become a more integral and engaging part of the overall experience.

Scenic splendour

One of the most spectacular aspects of "Waterloo" is its scenic design, masterminded by Simen Gloppen, and the LED technology created by Thomas Gallagher, inspired by the arena show currently running in London). The visual elements of the show are small and effective, transforming the small Christiania Theatre stage into a vibrant and dynamic space that complements the music perfectly. The stage design features two revolving floors that add a sense of movement and dynamism to the performance. These in addition to the revolving platforms allow the performers to interact with the space in creative ways, keeping the visuals as engaging as the music itself. The use of a shiny floor surface is particularly ingenious, as it reflects the LED lighting effects in a way that creates a stunning visual spectacle. Audience members sitting up at the balcony are treated to a unique perspective, as the reflected lights dance across the floor, adding an extra layer of magic to the experience.

The sound design, by Erik Valderhaug, was very good. The first numbers felt a little muffled and vocally the the midtones got lost in the music, but this was rectified after a couple of numbers. It felt close to ABBA's Signature Sound, and that is not an easy task to accomplish.

Driector / Choreographer Mona Berntsen has done a solid job of staging the show. While not dancing the performers capture the movements of ABBA, and I also love the touch of having a camera projecting the perfomers during the acoustic section. Very inovative and made it feel more intimate actually.

Costumes have always been a key element of ABBA’s visual identity, and the tribute show pays homage to this with a series of outfits designed by Cårejånni Enderud that are wondeful as usual. The costumes are a perfect blend of nostalgia and glamour, staying true to ABBA’s iconic 1970s style while also adding a simplistic modern twist. The performers don a variety of outfits throughout the show, each one more dazzling than the last. From the shimmering jumpsuits to the flowing capes, the costumes capture the flamboyance and theatricality that were hallmarks of ABBA

In conclusion

"Waterloo" at Christiania Theatre is a vibrant celebration of ABBA’s legacy, offering a mix of nostalgia and innovation that will delight fans of the iconic band. With a talented cast delivering nearly flawless performances, stunning scenic and costume design, and a fresh take on the classic songs, the show manages to capture the magic of ABBA while infusing it with new energy. While there are moments where the production feels overly polished, and the narration could be more natural, these are minor blemishes in an otherwise outstanding tribute. For those who love ABBA, "Waterloo" provides a joyful and immersive experience that is well worth seeing.

Comments