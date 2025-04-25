COSI FAN TUTTE Comes to the Oslo Opera House This Month

Performances will run April 30 - May 15.
The Norwegian National Opera & Ballet will stage a new production of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s beloved opera Così fan tutte at the Oslo Opera House this month. Directed by Katrine Wiedemann and conducted by Giulio Cilona, this rendition promises a fresh take on the classic tale of love, fidelity, and deception.
Performances will run April 30 - May 15.
Frøy Hovland Holtbakk as Fiordiligi
Annie Fredriksson as Dorabella
Caspar Singh as Ferrando
James Newby as Guglielmo
Biagio Pizzuti as Don Alfonso
Birgitte Christensen as DespinaBachtrack
The production features set and costume designs by Maja Ravn and lighting by Åsa Frankenberg, aiming to blend modern aesthetics with Mozart's timeless music. Bachtrack
Videos