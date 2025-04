COSI FAN TUTTE Comes to the Oslo Opera House This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Norwegian National Opera & Ballet will stage a new production of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s beloved opera Così fan tutte at the Oslo Opera House this month. Directed by Katrine Wiedemann and conducted by Giulio Cilona, this rendition promises a fresh take on the classic tale of love, fidelity, and deception.

Performances will run April 30 - May 15.

Cast Highlights:

Frøy Hovland Holtbakk as Fiordiligi

Annie Fredriksson as Dorabella

Caspar Singh as Ferrando

James Newby as Guglielmo

Biagio Pizzuti as Don Alfonso

Birgitte Christensen as Despina​Bachtrack

The production features set and costume designs by Maja Ravn and lighting by Åsa Frankenberg, aiming to blend modern aesthetics with Mozart's timeless music. ​Bachtrack

