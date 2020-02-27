Virginia Stage Company's COMEDY OF ERRORS to Visit Local Schools

Hilarity ensues when twins get confused! In Shakespeare's fast-paced and often poignant farce, an ensemble of actors tells the tale of two long-separated twins and their two servants (also twins). Filled with mistaken identities, contemporary and classic humor, audience interaction, music and more, The Comedy of Errors will have audiences laughing from start to finish.

Great from Middle Schoolers to Senior Adults! Their rate for the tour performance is $600 but discounts and grants may be available for different municipalities. Available tour dates from March 2- May 29!

FAQ's:

How long is the performance?

The performance is 75 minutes, and we love to do a short talkback afterward. The whole thing can be completed in a 90 minute period.

What kind of performance space is required?

Our set and actors take up a 20'x 20' playing area with a ceiling that is at least 8.5' tall. Other than that, we just need space for however many folks you want to see the show! Auditoriums and theaters and large carpeted rooms are the best for acoustics, but we can perform in cafeterias or gymnasiums. We don't mind non-traditional spaces.

What kind of sound and lighting equipment is required?

None! We just need access to one power outlet for sound. The show is interactive and we love to see our audience, so we do it all with the lights on!

How long does it take to set up?

Setup before the show requires 1.5 hours and it takes 1 hour to tear down. We bring our set and props which fit through any traditional doorway.

How large can the audience be?

In order to deliver a unique and interactive experience, we prefer to limit the audience to no more than 250. If you have a larger space and have different needs contact Emel, our Education Coordinator, and we may be able to negotiate a larger performance at a different rate.

Interviews can be arranged with actors, crew, creative team, or staff of Virginia Stage Company. All reviews are welcome, and tickets can be provided to anyone who wishes to see the production for these purposes.

Virginia Stage Company is southeastern Virginia's leading theatre destination, serving an audience of over 58,000 annually both at the Wells Theatre and throughout the community. Virginia Stage Company's mission is to "enrich, educate, and entertain the region by creating and producing theatrical art of the highest quality."

