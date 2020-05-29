Virginia Repertory Theatre Presents Virtual Summer Camps

As the climate shifts from day to day, Virginia Rep is continually checking the recommendations of the CDC and of local, state and national governments and making adjustments to upcoming educational events.

In order to ensure the safety of students and staff, all of the upcoming Virginia Rep 2020 Summer Camps will shift into a virtual format. Having successfully provided the Musical Theatre for Homeschoolers course, Story Drama for Preschoolers class and our Spring Break Camp virtually, they are confident these summer camps will offer an accessible online space for creation and connection.

Engaging and exciting video content is being crafted with the express purpose of uplifting, encouraging and instructing young performers from the comfort of home! Each camp has been developed with age-appropriate activities that range from pre-recorded content (asynchronous videos) to real-time live instruction (synchronous connection via Google Meet or Zoom).

Virginia Rep's fun-filled camps are full of exploration, investigation and imagination. Our unique virtual camps provide an exciting and comprehensive understanding of professional theatre performance and production for students from preschool through 12th grade with instruction by some of Virginia's finest theatre artists and educators. Read each camp description below for further details. https://va-rep.org/camps.html#

Call the Box Office at (804) 282-2620 to register, or follow the links to pay online. For further information, email Irene Kuykendall at ikuykendall@virginiarep.org.

Stage Explorers

Rising 1st - 6th Graders

June 15 - 26, 2020 (2 Week Camp)

1:00 - 2:00pm

Tuition: $250 per camper

Asynchronous (pre-recorded) video content provided daily, as well as a daily synchronous (live-streamed) course.

Each day, families will receive an email full of content created specifically for students at home. Videos spanning creative drama, music, dance and arts & crafts will be taught by Virginia Rep's professional educators. Campers will navigate classes and activities at their own pace. There will also be a daily virtual live-streamed hour-long class, for those who are interested in connecting with other campers and their instructors in real-time. A different instructor will lead the real-time course each day and on Fridays, all instructors will be available for a fun check-in and group activity.

Classes will be themed around "Wit and Humor" for activities, song selections and suggested home activities. The experience will encourage and support both the novice and the seasoned performer. On Fridays, participants will be encouraged to send in videos, performing skits and songs from home.

https://va-rep.org/camps_stageexplorers.html

Call the Box Office for registration at (804) 282-2060, Monday - Friday, 10:00 am - 5:00 pm or follow the link above to pay online. For further information, email Irene Kuykendall at ikuykendall@virginiarep.org.

Young Performers Institute

Rising 7th - 12th Graders

July 6 - 17, 2020 (2 Week Camp)

10:00am - 1:00pm

Tuition: $300 per camper

Synchronous (live-streamed) courses with asynchronous (pre-recorded) supportive content provided.

Families will receive daily video content from Virginia Rep for each of the courses, provided by working professionals in the theatre industry. Courses and Teaching Artists include

Acting with Irene Kuykendall (Education Manager, Actor and Director)

Singing with Anthony Smith (Music Supervisor and Music Director)

Dancing with Lisa Rumbauskas (Dancer and Choreographer)

Filmmaking with Austin Lewis (Filmmaker and Cinematographer)

Playwriting with Matthew Keuter (Playwright and Educator)

Each day, three of the five classes provided will also be made accessible through a real-time synchronous format, allowing students to connect with one another and their teachers to build a strong and dynamic ensemble together. This camp packs some rigor but is full of fun for young performers. Campers are encouraged to participate in a live-streamed mock audition in front of Virginia Rep casting directors and will receive immediate feedback and coaching. There will be an end of camp showcase, devised by instructors and students and streamed for the enjoyment of families at home.

https://va-rep.org/camps_youngperformers.html

Call the Box Office for registration at (804) 282-2060, Monday - Friday, 10:00 am - 5:00 pm or follow the link above to pay online. For further information, email Irene Kuykendall at ikuykendall@virginiarep.org

Cue to Cue

Rising 1st - 6th Graders

July 20 - 24, 2020 (1 Week Camp)

1:00 - 2:00pm

Tuition: $100

Synchronous (live-streamed) course only.

Campers connect daily with their instructors virtually in a live-streamed course where they enjoy theatre games and activities in a group environment. Campers are encouraged to engage in fun theatre challenges that are silly, fun-spirited and easy to accomplish.

https://va-rep.org/camps_repcat.html

Call the Box Office for registration at (804) 282-2060, Monday - Friday, 10:00 am - 5:00 pm or follow the links above to pay online. For further information, email Irene Kuykendall at ikuykendall@virginiarep.org

Summer Showtime Training Intensive (Audition Only)

Ages 11 - 18

July 27 - August 7, 2020 (2 Week Camp)

10:00am - 2:00pm

Tuition: $400 per camper

Synchronous (live-streamed) courses only.

This performance camp is designed with the musical theatre lover in mind. Summer Showtime students will be offered synchronous (real-time) online courses, led by Nathaniel Shaw (Artistic Director) for the Performing Golden Age Classics Course, Kikau Alvaro (Associate Artistic Director) for the Pop Rock Performance Course, Anthony Smith (Music Supervisor) for one-on-one and group Singing Lessons, and Irene Kuykendall (Education Manager) for Acting and Monologues. Additionally, pre-recorded dance numbers, choreographed by Lisa Rumbauskas, will be sent home for students to learn and self-tape.

Campers will be broken up into small groups of ten as they rotate through the courses of the day, ensuring individualized attention and training. Classes will last 45 minutes each, with 15 minute breaks in between courses to allow for social interaction between peers. By the final day of camp, participants can plan to leave with a well-rounded audition package including: two prepared Golden Age songs, two prepared Pop Rock songs, a comedic and dramatic monologue and experience self-taping for future auditions. Students will connect daily, engaging with guided instruction in preparation for a virtual showcase to be shared with parents.

This camp has limited spaces available and is audition-based. For further details on how to send a self-taped audition, contact Irene Kuykendall at ikuykendall@virginiarep.org.

Summer Showtime - Snow Angel (Audition Only)

Rising 4th - 12th Graders

July 27 - August 7, 2020 (2 Week Camp)

4:00 - 5:30pm

Tuition: $350 per camper

Synchronous (live-streamed) course only.

In partnership with Virginia Rep, Cadence staff will structure, organize and run this summer camp. This audition-based camp creates a performance opportunity for TRAIN students and other young performers. After the intensive two weeks of camp, the Summer Showtime cast will take their places in the spotlight with an appropriately-distanced one-day film shoot with professional filmmakers.

Auditions are past. To express interest, contact Laine Satterfield at lainesatterfield7@gmail.com

Stage Explorers

Rising 1st - 6th Graders

August 17 - 21, 2020 (1 Week Camp)

Asynchronous (pre-recorded) and synchronous (live-streamed).

Tuition: $150 per camper

Each day, families will receive an email full of content created specifically for students at home. Videos spanning creative drama, music, dance and arts and crafts will be taught by Virginia Rep's professional educators. Campers will navigate classes and activities at their own pace. There will also be a daily virtual live-streamed hour-long class, for those who are interested in connecting with other campers and their instructors in real-time. A different instructor will lead the real-time course each day and on Friday, all instructors will be available for a fun check-in and group activity.

The experience will encourage and support both the novice and the seasoned performer. On the last day of camp, families will be encouraged to send in videos of campers performing skits and songs from home.

https://va-rep.org/camps_stageexplorers.html

Call the Box Office for registration at (804) 282-2060, Monday - Friday, 10:00 am - 5:00 pm or follow the link above to pay online. For further information, email Irene Kuykendall at ikuykendall@virginiarep.org

Dramatic Adventures for Preschoolers

3 to 6 year olds

August 24 - 28, 2020 (1 Week Camp)

Tuition: $100 per camper

Asynchronous (pre-recorded) videos sent daily.

Daily emails will be sent to parents so their children can engage with the activities from the comfort of their homes, on a schedule that works for them. Dramatic Adventures is the ideal first theatre camp for any preschool-aged child. Through early literacy-based creative Story Drama, popular children's literature comes to life as the world of the story is explored. On an interactive journey, campers participate in imaginative adventures to work through problem solving opportunities. Each day includes drama, music and movement taught by Virginia Rep's theatre professionals and educators. At the end of the week, students and parents can meet their instructors during a brief live-streamed event.

https://va-rep.org/camps_dramatic_adventures.html

