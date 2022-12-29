Virginia Children's Theatre to Present Winter Academy Classes
Academy Classes provide year-round, high-quality theatre instruction in music, theatre and dance for Pre-K through 12th grade.
Virginia Children's Theatre is inviting all aspiring actors as well as students looking for fun to join the VCT Winter Academy. Winter Academy Classes will kick off in January 2023. All VCT Academy Classes are held at the VCT Studio (located at Greene Memorial United Methodist Church - 402 2nd Street SW). Academy Classes provide year-round, high-quality theatre instruction in music, theatre and dance for Pre-K through 12th grade.
VCT Academy Classes seek to show young people a world where imagination and creative expression thrive: the theatre! Academy Classes are perfect for serious, aspiring performers as well as for students who want to have fun. Students engage in the exploration of improvisation, musical theatre or scene study activities, depending on the class selection. Core theatre skills such as projection, articulation, blocking, stage directions and objectives are also taught throughout the semester. VCT believes that theatre skills are skills for life!
"VCT is thrilled to offer another session of high quality theatre classes for students in our region," says VCT Assistant Director of Education Lana Huffington. "It is a pleasure to develop these courses for students who are curious about theatre arts. Not only do we take care in providing each student the skills to succeed on a stage, but also provide essential life skills that students can equip themselves with in order to be successful."
To register for Winter Academy Classes at VCT, students may go online to VirginiaChildrensTheatre.org. If parents or students have questions about which class is best, they may call the VCT administrative office at 540.400.7795.
Imagination Time: How Curious
Pre K- K
Saturdays, 10:30AM-11:15AM
Little learners will journey through story and song through imaginative, performative play, creating foundational experiences in the arts. *There is no showcase with this offering.
Creative Drama: Pure Imagination
1st-2nd Grade
Tuesdays, 4:00PM-5:00PM
Young artists will explore theatrical disciplines, week by week, through creative and performative play. The class culminates in a "mini-musical.
Elementary Ensemble Acting: A Little Magic
3rd-5th Grade
Wednesdays, 4:30PM-5:30PM
Through imaginative exploration and self-exploration, these weekly classes offer emerging actors a chance to bring spoken text to life. The class culminates in an original piece.
Elementary Ensemble Musical Theatre: Revolting Children
3rd-5th Grade
Wednesdays, 5:30PM-6:30PM
These weekly classes are designed to teach musical theater dreamers the fundamentals of "the song and dance." The class culminates in a musical revue.
Elementary Ensemble Package Deal: A Little Magic & Revolting Children
3rd-5th Grade
Wednesdays, 4:30PM-6:30PM
Sunday Intensive Acting: Scenic Studies
6th-12th Grade
Sundays 2:00PM-3:00PM
Take the stage with your scene partner to explore the world of theatre through new and traditional pieces!
Sunday Intensive Musical Theatre: Think Pink!
6th-12th Grade
Sundays 3:00PM-4:00PM
Come kick-ball-change and belt your way through a fabulous contemporary musical theatre class, where students will learn music and choreography from empowering shows like Legally Blonde, Mean Girls, Bring It On and more! The class culminates in an exciting musical revue of song and dance.
Sunday Intensive Package Deal: Scenic Studies & Think Pink
6th-12th Grade
Sundays 2:00PM-4:00PM
Imagination Time: How Curious
PreK - K, Saturdays, 10:30am - 11:15am
Creative Drama: Pure Imagination
Grades 1st & 2nd, Tuesdays, 4:00pm - 5:00pm
Elementary Ensemble Acting: A Little Magic
Grades 3rd - 5th, Wednesdays, 4:30pm - 5:30pm
Elementary Ensemble Musical Theatre: Revolting Children
Grades 3rd - 5th, Wednesdays, 5:30pm - 6:30pm
Elementary Ensemble Package Deal: A Little Magic
& Revolting Children
Grades 3rd - 5th, Wednesdays, 4:30pm - 6:30pm
Sunday Intensive Acting: Scenic Studies
Grades 6th+, Sundays, 2:00pm - 3:00pm
Sunday Intensive Musical Theatre: Think Pink!
Grades 6th+, Sundays, 3:00pm - 4:00pm
Sunday Intensive Package Deal: Scenic Studies & Think Pink!
Grades 6th+, Sundays, 2:00pm - 4:00pm
Imagination Time: How Curious
PreK - K, Saturdays, 10:30am - 11:15am
Creative Drama: Pure Imagination
Grades 1st & 2nd, Tuesdays, 4:00pm - 5:00pm
Elementary Ensemble Acting: A Little Magic
Grades 3rd - 5th, Wednesdays, 4:30pm - 5:30pm
Elementary Ensemble Musical Theatre: Revolting Children
Grades 3rd - 5th, Wednesdays, 5:30pm - 6:30pm
Elementary Ensemble Package Deal: A Little Magic
& Revolting Children
Grades 3rd - 5th, Wednesdays, 4:30pm - 6:30pm
Sunday Intensive Acting: Scenic Studies
Grades 6th+, Sundays, 2:00pm - 3:00pm
Sunday Intensive Musical Theatre: Think Pink!
Grades 6th+, Sundays, 3:00pm - 4:00pm
Sunday Intensive Package Deal: Scenic Studies & Think Pink!
Grades 6th+, Sundays, 2:00pm - 4:00pm
Imagination Time: How Curious
PreK - K, Saturdays, 10:30am - 11:15am
Creative Drama: Pure Imagination
Grades 1st & 2nd, Tuesdays, 4:00pm - 5:00pm
Elementary Ensemble Acting: A Little Magic
Grades 3rd - 5th, Wednesdays, 4:30pm - 5:30pm
Elementary Ensemble Musical Theatre: Revolting Children
Grades 3rd - 5th, Wednesdays, 5:30pm - 6:30pm
Elementary Ensemble Package Deal: A Little Magic
& Revolting Children
Grades 3rd - 5th, Wednesdays, 4:30pm - 6:30pm
Sunday Intensive Acting: Scenic Studies
Grades 6th+, Sundays, 2:00pm - 3:00pm
Sunday Intensive Musical Theatre: Think Pink!
Grades 6th+, Sundays, 3:00pm - 4:00pm
Sunday Intensive Package Deal: Scenic Studies & Think Pink!
Grades 6th+, Sundays, 2:00pm - 4:00pm
Imagination Time: How Curious
PreK - K, Saturdays, 10:30am - 11:15am
Creative Drama: Pure Imagination
Grades 1st & 2nd, Tuesdays, 4:00pm - 5:00pm
Elementary Ensemble Acting: A Little Magic
Grades 3rd - 5th, Wednesdays, 4:30pm - 5:30pm
Elementary Ensemble Musical Theatre: Revolting Children
Grades 3rd - 5th, Wednesdays, 5:30pm - 6:30pm
Elementary Ensemble Package Deal: A Little Magic
& Revolting Children
Grades 3rd - 5th, Wednesdays, 4:30pm - 6:30pm
Sunday Intensive Acting: Scenic Studies
Grades 6th+, Sundays, 2:00pm - 3:00pm
Sunday Intensive Musical Theatre: Think Pink!
Grades 6th+, Sundays, 3:00pm - 4:00pm
Sunday Intensive Package Deal: Scenic Studies & Think Pink!
Grades 6th+, Sundays, 2:00pm - 4:00pm
Imagination Time: How Curious
PreK - K, Saturdays, 10:30am - 11:15am
Creative Drama: Pure Imagination
Grades 1st & 2nd, Tuesdays, 4:00pm - 5:00pm
Elementary Ensemble Acting: A Little Magic
Grades 3rd - 5th, Wednesdays, 4:30pm - 5:30pm
Elementary Ensemble Musical Theatre: Revolting Children
Grades 3rd - 5th, Wednesdays, 5:30pm - 6:30pm
Elementary Ensemble Package Deal: A Little Magic
& Revolting Children
Grades 3rd - 5th, Wednesdays, 4:30pm - 6:30pm
Sunday Intensive Acting: Scenic Studies
Grades 6th+, Sundays, 2:00pm - 3:00pm
Sunday Intensive Musical Theatre: Think Pink!
Grades 6th+, Sundays, 3:00pm - 4:00pm
Sunday Intensive Package Deal: Scenic Studies & Think Pink!
Grades 6th+, Sundays, 2:00pm - 4:00pm
Imagination Time: How Curious
PreK - K, Saturdays, 10:30am - 11:15am
Creative Drama: Pure Imagination
Grades 1st & 2nd, Tuesdays, 4:00pm - 5:00pm
Elementary Ensemble Acting: A Little Magic
Grades 3rd - 5th, Wednesdays, 4:30pm - 5:30pm
Elementary Ensemble Musical Theatre: Revolting Children
Grades 3rd - 5th, Wednesdays, 5:30pm - 6:30pm
Elementary Ensemble Package Deal: A Little Magic
& Revolting Children
Grades 3rd - 5th, Wednesdays, 4:30pm - 6:30pm
Sunday Intensive Acting: Scenic Studies
Grades 6th+, Sundays, 2:00pm - 3:00pm
Sunday Intensive Musical Theatre: Think Pink!
Grades 6th+, Sundays, 3:00pm - 4:00pm
Sunday Intensive Package Deal: Scenic Studies & Think Pink!
Grades 6th+, Sundays, 2:00pm - 4:00pm
Imagination Time: How Curious
PreK - K, Saturdays, 10:30am - 11:15am
Creative Drama: Pure Imagination
Grades 1st & 2nd, Tuesdays, 4:00pm - 5:00pm
Elementary Ensemble Acting: A Little Magic
Grades 3rd - 5th, Wednesdays, 4:30pm - 5:30pm
Elementary Ensemble Musical Theatre: Revolting Children
Grades 3rd - 5th, Wednesdays, 5:30pm - 6:30pm
Elementary Ensemble Package Deal: A Little Magic
& Revolting Children
Grades 3rd - 5th, Wednesdays, 4:30pm - 6:30pm
Sunday Intensive Acting: Scenic Studies
Grades 6th+, Sundays, 2:00pm - 3:00pm
Sunday Intensive Musical Theatre: Think Pink!
Grades 6th+, Sundays, 3:00pm - 4:00pm
Sunday Intensive Package Deal: Scenic Studies & Think Pink!
Grades 6th+, Sundays, 2:00pm - 4:00pm
ABOUT VIRGINIA CHILDREN'S THEATRE
Virginia Children's Theatre (VCT) is an independently owned and operated 501(c)3 organization located in Roanoke, Virginia. VCT is the only professional theatre in the commonwealth of Virginia solely dedicated to youth, schools and their families. VCT is an award-winning, professional theatre producing large-scale Broadway musicals, issue driven plays and live concerts produced in the state-of-the-art, 888 seat theatre at The Jefferson Center. Casting is a mix of adult professionals and local youth. Productions are produced in the Roanoke Valley and toured throughout the commonwealth of Virginia. The VCT Theatre Academy provides year-round high-quality music, theatre and dance education for students Pre-K through 12th grade through in-school residencies, in-house classes & camps and outreach across the commonwealth. VCT has a mission to inspire, empower and transform the community through the magic of live theatre!
Join Team BroadwayWorld
Are you an avid theatergoer in Central Virginia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.
Interested? Learn more here.
|Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Awards
|voting ends in
More Hot Stories For You
December 21, 2022
Smooth Jazz greats Acoustic Alchemy will perform on Friday, March 17th at the Spire Center for Performing Arts in downtown Plymouth, MA and Pianist George Winston will perform Wednesday April 12th.
Virginia Premiere Of Jez Butterworth's THE RIVER To Open At Live Arts in January
December 21, 2022
Live Arts Theater's 2022/23 Transformations Season is leaping into the new year with the Virginia premiere of Jez Butterworth's hauntingly lyrical THE RIVER, directed by Robert Chapel.
Creative Cauldron Announces Annual PASSPORT TO THE WORLD OF MUSIC Festival Line-up
December 20, 2022
Creative Cauldron's popular annual “Passport to the World of Music Festival” featuring some of the most talented and diverse musicians in the Metro D.C. area and beyond will launch on January 6th and runs through February 4, 2023.
Little Theatre of Virginia Beach to Present MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING With a Digital Twist
December 20, 2022
Young romance, gossip, rumors and a classic case of getting messages crossed are at the foundation of William Shakespeare’s beloved comedy Much Ado About Nothing, playing at the Little Theatre of Virginia Beach January 13 - February 5th.
Studio Theatre's ENGLISH Is A Funny & Profound Look At Life In Iran
December 13, 2022
Beginning on January 11, and running through February 12, Studio Theater brings Sanaz Toossi's English to the stage. The play will be directed by Knud Adams and take place in Studio's Milton Theatre.