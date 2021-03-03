Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Virginia Children's Theatre To Host Virtual Season Announcement

The virtual season announcement is another way that audiences will be entertained by the high-quality talent at Virginia Children's Theatre.

Mar. 3, 2021  

The show must go on! Virginia Children's Theatre (VCT) will host a virtual season announcement to announce the selection of plays in the Company's upcoming 2021-2022 Season. The virtual season announcement will take place on Wednesday, March 17 at 6 p.m. on Facebook Live via the VCT Facebook page (www.facebook.com/virginiachildrenstheatre).

Throughout the pandemic, VCT has remained committed to serving youth and families in as many ways as possible, many of them have been free or by donation. The virtual season announcement is another way that audiences will be entertained by the high-quality talent at Virginia Children's Theatre. The season announcement will feature performances from each of the newly announced productions in the upcoming 2021-2022 Season. Professional and youth actors will be a part of the performance via Facebook Live.

"We invite our patrons, donors, friends and supporters to join us for an evening of musical theatre from the comfort and safety of their own home to ring in our bold new season," says VCT Producing Artistic Director Brett Roden. "I am excited to announce our brand new season and bring hope to our audiences all over the commonwealth. VCT is here to stay and we are dedicated to providing top-notch professional entertainment to inspire, empower and transform the lives of our audiences."

To tune in to the virtual season announcement, patrons need to head to www.facebook.com/virginiachildrenstheatre at 6 p.m. on March 17. A notification will appear that the company is broadcasting live.


