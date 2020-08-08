The City Of Fairfax Theatre Company Presents A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

The performance is part of "Shakespeare in the City of Fairfax" at Veterans Amphitheater.

Deep in an enchanted forest, four young lovers brawl over each other's affections, a troop of actors prepare for the opportunity of a lifetime, while mischievous sprites play tricks on them all. Magic, madness, mayhem, and of course, love intertwine as William Shakespeare's raucous comedy comes to life in our first "Shakespeare in the City of Fairfax" at Veterans Amphitheater, August 2020.

"Safety has been top of mind throughout the entire production process. We began with auditions and rehearsals over a video conference tool and then held just a handful of outdoor, in-person rehearsals," says Amanda Snellings, CFTC's Artistic Director. "The way the director, Adam Ressa, has made distance between the actors a part of the story underscores the way we are all adapting to this new world and new way of making connections with one another."

The audience is seated by household in 10ft by 10ft sections of lawn space with 10ft between each space, where they are welcome to bring blankets, lawn chairs, and picnic with dinner from one of four restaurant partners, The Auld Shebeen, Coyote Grill, Dolce Vita, and High Side.

Performances for A Midsummer Night's Dream will be held at the Veteran's Amphitheater at City Hall in Fairfax, VA 22030, on August 6-16, 2020 at 7pm. The seating area is available starting at 6:30pm. All audience members, volunteers, cast and crew must wear masks and temperatures will be checked at the check-in table. Hand sanitizer and masks will be provided for those who do not bring them. Audience members must take their own trash with them. CFTC suggests audience members bring their own sunscreen, bug spray and water.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students. Subject to availability, tickets will also be sold on site. Tickets must be purchased by section, with only one household seated in each section. The run time of A Midsummer Night's Dream is approximately 1 hour and 20 minutes with no intermission. CFTC's 2020-2021 season is presented by Moss Building and Design.

The CDC advises that older adults and people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions might be at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19. People who show no symptoms can spread COVID-19 if they are infected. Any interaction with the general public poses an elevated risk of being exposed to COVID-19. We cannot guarantee that you will not be exposed at any point. People at high risk for COVID-19 should not attend. AUDIENCE MEMBERS ATTEND AT THEIR OWN RISK. AUDIENCE MEMBERS UNDERSTAND THAT, WHILE CFTC IS TAKING ALL REASONABLE PRECAUTIONS, IT IS POSSIBLE THAT THEY OR THEIR FAMILIES WILL BE EXPOSED TO COVID-19.

Please do not attend if you are feeling sick, are exhibiting symptoms of Covid-19, or have been exposed to anyone exhibiting symptoms or tested positive in the past 14 days.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include: fever*, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing: Additional symptoms include chills, new loss of taste or smell, and vomiting/diarrhea (children only). While symptoms in children are similar to adults, children may have milder symptoms.

*Fever is determined by a thermometer reading 100.4 or higher or by subjective signs such as flushed cheeks, fatigue, extreme fussiness, chills, shivering, sweating, achiness, headache, or not eating or drinking.

More information about The City of Fairfax Theatre Company (CFTC) can be found by visiting its website at http://fairfaxcitytheatre.org or by emailing fairfaxcitytheatre@gmail.com

Shows View More Central Virginia Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You