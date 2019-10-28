Stephanie Owens To Make Special Alumna Appearance At Dunbar Theatre ANNIE

Lynchburg, Virginia native Stephanie Owens, has announced a special appearance in her hometown to celebrate and support the production of Annie Jr. November 15 -17 at the Dunbar Theatre. This is the first time the production has been performed since Owens played the part of Annie in the original Annie musical production during her 6th grade year. Tickets are available for the performances at www.lynchburgtickets.com.



Owens is scheduled for a special performance prior to each of the four shows. She will also present her "Good2BU - Embracing Your Story" School Assembly program for the entire school on Monday, Nov 18.



"Every once in awhile you get a student that has a dream, and you just know they are going to make that dream come true! Stephanie has always had the drive, a great work ethic, and pure determination, so we knew she would succeed," states Albert Carter, Director of Theatre and Music and Lori Carter, Production/Assistant Director. "We are so very proud of her and love her very much! We are honored to have our rising star come home to perform. It is such an amazing treat, and everyone is excited to see her and show their hometown pride!"



"Being a part of Dunbar Theatre really helped me develop my stage presence and confidence, and I learned many invaluable skills that I carry with me to this day as an entertainer," shared Stephanie Owens. "Albert and Lori Carter [directors] have always been some of my biggest cheerleaders, and I feel very honored to be featured in this special way!"



Owens released her current single "Slingshot" in Sept with an official video for the song featured by CMT Next Now which can be viewed here. The song was also added to the CMT Next Women of Country playlist on Spotify



Owens co-wrote the song with Evan Cline, and Melissa Sheridan with production by Brad Hill, Evan Cine, and Stephanie Owens. Download and stream the music on all digital platforms, including Apple Music, iTunes, Spotify, Google Play and Amazon here.



Stay current with everything Stephanie Owens on her website: stephowensmusic.com. Stay current with Stephanie Owens on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and subscribe to her YouTube Channel for the latest videos.



Stephanie Owens music can be found on digital platforms Apple Music, Spotify, Google Play, Amazon Music and more.



About Stephanie Owens:

When Stephanie Owens was only seven years old, she landed her first professional recording gig. She made her film debut when she was chosen to play the starring role of Faith Garrett in Finding Faith the movie, co-starring Erik Estrada. Stephanie moved from Lynchburg, Virginia to Nashville in 2013 to pursue her dream of becoming a country recording artist. In 2017, Stephanie felt that she had the right songs to release and began gathering a production team for her debut EP, released on May 18, 2018. October 2018, she made her national television debut on The Huckabee Show, where she performed and shared her eating disorder recovery story. Stephanie's music, official music video, and story are receiving interest from national sources and have been highlighted by a number of websites and blogs. Her music video is featured on CMT.com. Stephanie has also launched a School Assembly Program, in coordination with the National Eating Disorders Association, where she sings, shares her story, and talks about body positivity and social media pressures. Her new single, "Slingshot", was released on Sept, 13, 2019. "I believe that every person has been given a unique story and gift that, when shared, can leave a legacy that echoes into eternity. I will always write and release songs that communicate what is important to me and give a glimpse into my true story. I definitely want my music to be entertaining, but, more than anything, I want it to be an inspiration to those who hear it." Enthusiastically-embracing the journey ahead, Stephanie is committed to using her God-given talents to impact the world. Stay current on her website https://www.stephowensmusic.com/



