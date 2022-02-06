ShenanArts to Hold Auditions for THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY

ShenanArts is set to hold auditions for The Savannah Sipping Society, a comedic play by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope, and Jamie Wooten. The show is to be directed by Anne Teetzsch Fitzgerald. The performances are scheduled for March 31st through April 3rd. Auditions are going to be held on Tuesday, February 8th from 6-9pm at ShenanArts, 300 Churchville Avenue, Staunton, VA 24401.

The theatre requests auditionees to arrive at least 15 minutes early to sign in and complete the audition form (if not completed online). Actors should be prepared to read from different scenes in the play. If cast, you will receive a phone call within 2 days of auditions. If you are not cast, an email will be sent. If you have any questions, please contact annetaetzsch@gmail.com. To sign up for an audition, click here.

Rehearsals are as follows:

Read Through Sunday, February 13 (2-5pm)

February-March 9: Sundays from 4-6pm, Tuesdays and Wednesdays 6-9pm.

March 9-23: Sundays 3-6pm, Tuesdays and Wednesdays 6-9pm.

Tech week begins Sunday March 27-all actors must be present.

Due to the pacing and physical nature of this comedy, actors will need to be off book by March 6th .

• • • • SYNOPSIS • • • •

﻿

In this delightful, laugh-a-minute comedy, four unique Southern women, drawn together by Fate-and an impromptu happy hour- decide it's high time to reclaim the enthusiasm for life they've lost through the years. Over the course of six months, filled with laughter, hilarious misadventures, and the occasional liquid refreshment, these middle-aged women successfully bond and find the confidence to jumpstart their new lives.

Together, they discover lasting friendships and a renewed determination to live in the moment-and most importantly, realize it's never too late to make new old friends. So raise your glass to these strong Southern women and their fierce embrace of life and say "Cheers!" to this joyful and surprisingly touching comedy!

The Casting Breakdown is below.

• RANDA COVINGTON (STAGE AGE 49) Randa is a perfectionist and workaholic, struggling to cope with a surprise career derailment that, unfortunately, reveals that she has no life and no idea how to get one.

• DOT HAIGLER (STAGE AGE 69) Dot is still reeling from her husband's recent demise and the loss of their plans for an idyllic retirement. She also faces the unsettling prospect of starting a new life from scratch - and all alone.

• MARLAFAYE MOSELY (STAGE AGE 57) Earthy and boisterous, Marlafaye is a good ol' Texas gal. She has blasted into Savannah in the wake of losing her tom-cattin' husband to a 23-year-old dental hygienist. The strength of her desire to establish a new life is equaled only by her desire to wreak a righteous revenge on her ex.

• JINX JENKINS (STAGE AGE 53) Also new to town, Jinx, a spunky ball of fire, offers her services as a much-needed life coach for these women. However, blinded by her determination and efforts to get their lives on track, she overlooks the fact that she's the one most in need of sage advice.

•RANDA'S GRANDMOTHER (non-speaking role; stage age 80) - Grandmother of Randa who appears and dies. Elegant matriarch of powerful, southern family.