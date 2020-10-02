Richmond Triangle Players Cancels SECOND COMING OF JOAN OF ARC

The production was set to run through October 10.

Richmond Triangle Players has released the following statement announcing the cancellation of its production of "The Second Coming of Joan of Arc", original scheduled to run in-person and streaming through October 10, 2020.

"After weeks of rehearsals and steady preparation to open our production of The Second Coming of Joan of Arc, we discovered a great number of views and opinions expressed by and endorsed on the playwright's personal Facebook page that, after intense investigation and research, we believe to be transphobic.

This production had been planned to re-open Richmond Triangle Players after many months of Covid-caused dormancy. We took our responsibility to process this information we found seriously, and to proceed with care to support our artists, our patrons, and the LGBTQ+ community at large.

We have therefore made the decision to cancel our production of this play in its entirety.

This decision was not made frivolously or lightly, and comes after days of serious and thorny discussions. Our actor and creative team had put together a beautiful production that was ready to open. But now more than ever before, Richmond Triangle Players must use its leadership voice to stand in solidarity with our trans siblings, especially at a time when marginalized voices must be heard louder than before.

All patrons who have bought tickets for either the in-person or streaming performances will be contacted by our Box Office staff today or tomorrow, to either process their refunds or exchange their tickets for another production.

We encourage our friends and colleagues who might have otherwise come to see the play to make a donation to Nationz Foundation (https://www.nationzfoundationrva.org/), an organization whose one-of-a kind advocacy in our community deserves our support."

