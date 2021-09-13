Peter's Alley to Present PROOF This October

Peter's Alley is back with the Pulitzer Prize Winning Proof by David Auburn October 8-31, 2021 at Theatre on the Run in Arlington. It's been a long dark two years and what better way to commemorate the rebirth of Live Theater than with this witty and warm classic of contemporary American theater?

One of the most acclaimed plays in recent years, Proof explores the unknowability of love as much as it does the mysteries of mathematics.

On the eve of her twenty-fifth birthday, Catherine, a young woman who has spent years caring for her brilliant but unstable father, Robert, must cope not only with his death but with the arrival of her estranged sister, Claire, and the attentions of Hal, a former student of her father's hoping to find mathematical treasure in the 103 notebooks Robert left behind. As Catherine navigates Hal's affections and Claire's plans for her life, she struggles to solve the most perplexing problem of them all: How much of her father's madness-or genius-will she inherit?

Proof is a play about scientists whose science matters less than their humanity...All four characters-whether loving, hating, encouraging or impeding one another-are intensely alive, complex, funny, human." John Simon, New York.

Proof features a sterling cast of local artists including: Emma Lou Hei??i??bert (Illyria: Or What You Will, Avant Bard, Hooded or Being Black for Dummies, Mosaic Theater Co.) as Catherine, Anna Fagan (The Gulf, Peter's Alley, The Fantasticks, Infinity Theatre) as Claire, David Gamble (The Taming of the Shrew, Folger Theatre, Wonderful World of Dissocia, Alliance Theatre) as Robert and Helen Hayes nominee Patrick Joy (Columbinus, 1st Stage) as Hal.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/peters-alley-presents-proof-by-david-auburn-tickets-.