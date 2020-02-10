Opera On The James Presents Rossini's THE BARBER OF SEVILLE

Opera On The James presents a new production of Gioachino Rossini's comic masterpiece, Barber of Seville. Marco Nistico, the company's General Director, announced that tickets are now available for performances at 7pm on March 27th and 2pm on March 29th. The production will take place at the Historic Academy Theatre in downtown Lynchburg.

Fulfilling the company's mission to bring world-class rising vocal talent to Lynchburg, the classic opera's plot features a famous barber with a talent for match-making. The story is simple: a handsome young nobleman is in love with an independent-minded young woman, who is kept under constant surveillance by her elderly (and ill-tempered) guardian. Enter the Barber, who, through various ruses-one of which includes a mountain of shaving cream-saves the day. Nationally and internationally acclaimed vocalists will converge in Lynchburg to present a delicious offering for a night of comedy and beautiful Bel Canto singing. The cast includes soprano Tess Altiveros, baritone Steven Condy, tenor David Margulis and, as the Barber himself, baritone Brian James Myer, described by the NY Times as possessing a "buttery baritone voice." Lauded stage director Dean Anthony and principal conductor Peter Leonard round out the creative team, with Tyler Young Artists taking on supporting roles.

General Director Marco Nistico remarked that this particular piece holds a special place in his heart, noting, "Barber is one the operas I have performed the most as singer - mostly as Figaro and lately also Bartolo (I do identify with the grumpy old guy now). Our conductor, Peter Leonard and stage director Dean Anthony, will lead a cast of dynamic young singers, all extraordinary actors. Some are new to Lynchburg, but others are old friends of our community. There will be lots of fun, beautiful music and of course shaving cream!"

Full cast and production information for The Barber of Seville are available at operaonthejames.org





Related Articles Shows View More Central Virginia Stories

More Hot Stories For You