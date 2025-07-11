ONCE ON THIS ISLAND to be Presented at Richmond's Dogwood Dell Amphitheatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Dogwood Dell Amphitheatre will present the musical Once On This Island. With a book and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens and music by Stephen Flaherty, this vibrant and heartwarming tale will transport audiences to a mystical Caribbean island.

Performances are scheduled for August 8–10 and August 15–17, 2025, at the beautiful Dogwood Dell Amphitheatre, located in Byrd Park. All performances are free and open to the public, offering a fantastic opportunity for the Richmond community to experience live theatre under the stars.

Once On This Island tells the story of Ti Moune, a peasant girl who falls in love with a wealthy boy from the other side of the island. Guided by the powerful island gods, Ti Moune embarks on a journey that tests the strength of love, sacrifice, and the human spirit. The musical is celebrated for its Calypso-infused score, vibrant storytelling, and poignant themes that resonate with audiences of all ages.

The Production Team bringing this story to life includes Desirée Dabney as director, Christine Wyatt as choreographer, Mara Smith as music director, and Tariq Karriem as production stage manager.

This production marks a historical occasion for Dogwood Dell, featuring a majority Black cast, an all-Black main creative team, and an all-Black orchestra. This groundbreaking presentation celebrates talent and diversity, promising a unique and powerful interpretation of this beloved musical.

This show is a beautiful blend of folklore, romance, and powerful music, and we believe it will be a truly magical experience for our audiences. It’s a story that reminds us of the power of love and hope.

Dogwood Dell Amphitheatre continues its tradition of providing high-quality, accessible entertainment to the Richmond community. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or chairs for lawn seating. Concessions will be available on-site.