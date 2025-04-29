National Chamber Ensemble To Present Vivaldi's Four Seasons 

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The National Chamber Ensemble will present one of its most dynamic and entertaining performances of the season: Vivaldi's Extraordinary Four Seasons - Nancy Peery Marriott Discovery Concert - a grand finale to the 2024-2025 concert series.

Taking place on Thursday, June 12, 2025, at 7:30 PM in the elegant Terrace Theater of the Kennedy Center, this extraordinary program features a stunning fusion of music, storytelling, and visuals.

In a rare and exciting collaboration, the evening will be hosted by the legendary Lynda Carter, beloved for her iconic portrayal of Wonder Woman and celebrated for her remarkable philanthropic work. With her signature, charisma and grace, Ms. Carter will guide the audience through Antonio Vivaldi's The Four Seasons, reading the poetic sonnets that inspired the composer's vivid musical storytelling.

Under the direction of violinist and Artistic Director Leo Sushansky, the Ensemble will offer a fresh take on Vivaldi's timeless masterpiece, enhanced by humorous musical demonstrations and breathtaking multimedia visuals that bring each season to life in a vivid, multi-sensory experience. This performance promises not just to entertain, but to enlighten and engage audiences of all ages.

“I'm thrilled to return to the Kennedy Center with the National Chamber Ensemble for a truly extraordinary performance of Vivaldi's Four Seasons—one of the most beloved classical works of all time, presented in a completely unique and engaging way. It's a joy to share the stage with the legendary Lynda Carter as we bring this timeless story to life. I'm equally excited to showcase the talents of exceptional young musicians alongside our ensemble and to honor our dear friend Nancy Marriott, whose unwavering leadership and support have been instrumental in expanding our educational programs and inspiring the next generation of artists.” said Leo Sushansky.

The concert opens with a special treat: a group of exceptionally talented young musicians will join the Ensemble for a vibrant performance of Vivaldi's Concerto for Strings in D Minor, RV 127, a sparkling prelude to the evening's main event.

Comments

Win Two Tickets to The Great Gatsby