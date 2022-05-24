Monumental Will Produce TICK, TICK...BOOM! in July

Monumental Theatre Company will return to in-person performance this July with Jonathan Larson's tick, tick... BOOM!. The story follows an aspiring composer, Jon, in New York City in 1990 who worries he made the wrong career choice as he approaches his 30th birthday. The semi-autobiographical musical is an homage to the making of musical theatre, the reasons artists choose this life, and an admission of why we almost give up.

Set in the intimate black box theatre of the Ainslie Arts Center, patrons will serve as confidants for Jon while he deals with the stresses and anxieties of his quickly approaching milestone birthday. tick, tick... BOOM! is led by Director Michael Windsor, alongside Music Director Marika Countouris, and Choreographer David Singleton. "tick, tick... BOOM! explores perseverance in the midst of a crossroads, something I think we've all dealt with in the past two years. "We're excited to share our unique Monumental take on this incredible show," said Director and Monumental Co-Artistic Director Michael Windsor.

tick, tick... BOOM! was recently adapted for the screen by Netflix in 2021 and earned two Academy Award nominations among other accolades. The production includes popular songs, "30/90," "Come to Your Senses," and "Louder Than Words."

Managing Director Beth Amann shared that, "We're thrilled to be back in person to share this show in our intimate black box theatre. In order to keep our entire community healthy, we will be following the recommended policies of Theatre Washington regarding masking and vaccination. We can't wait to see you all in person this summer!"

The production also features the work of creative team members Venus Gulbranson (Lighting Designer), Robert Croghan (Costume Designer), Draper Carter (Sound Designer), and Yaritza Pacheco (Technical Director). Luis Cordovez will serve as Production Stage Manager. Dr. Abigail Nolan will serve as COVID consultant.

tick, tick... BOOM! runs July 9 - July 31, 2022 in Alexandria, VA. Tickets will be available online at https://www.monumentaltheatre.org/