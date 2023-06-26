MATILDA: THE MUSICAL to be Presented by Mill Mountain Theatre This Summer

"Matilda the Musical" will take place on July 26th on the Trinkle MainStage. Additional performances will take place from July 26th through August 6th.

By: Jun. 26, 2023

MATILDA: THE MUSICAL to be Presented by Mill Mountain Theatre This Summer

Every once in a while there's something extraordinary. To change the world all it takes is a little genius. This summer, Mill Mountain Theatre will present Roald Dahl's "Matilda the Musical!"

Matilda is a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence and psychokinetic powers. She's unloved by her cruel parents but impresses her schoolteacher, the highly loveable Miss Honey. Over the course of her first term at school, Matilda and Miss Honey have a profound effect on each other's lives, as Miss Honey begins not only to recognize but also appreciate Matilda's extraordinary personality. Matilda's school life isn't completely smooth sailing, however - the school's mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and just loves thinking up new punishments for those who don't abide by her rules. But Matilda has courage and cleverness in equal amounts, and could be the school pupils' saving grace!

Recently featured as a viral sensation on TikTok and as a Netflix movie based on the Royal Shakespeare Company's production of "Matilda the Musical" in London's West End, which debuted in 2011. "Matilda the Musical" won seven Oliver Awards, including Best New Musical - the most ever received at the time. Following its successful West End run it transcended to Broadway in 2013 and received five Tony Awards.

"Matilda the Musical" at Mill Mountain Theatre is an unforgettable showcase of youth talent from across the Roanoke Valley - launching Mill Mountain Theatre's Young Audience Series on the Trinkle MainStage for the 2023 season.

Mill Mountain Theatre will welcome back "In The Heights" director and choreographer, Héctor Flores Jr. to fill similar shoes for "Matilda the Musical." In addition to Flores Jr., members of Mill Mountain Theatre's education staff will assist with the production.

"Matilda the Musical" will take place on July 26th on the Trinkle MainStage. Additional performances will take place from July 26th through August 6th. For more information, visit Click Here or call the box office at 540-342-5740.


