Lyric Theatre in Blacksburg Re-Opens With Showing of FORREST GUMP

The Lyric Theatre in Blacksburg is reopening at 25% capacity for the first time since March, WDBJ7 reports. This means just 100 of the theatre's 477 seats will be able to be filled.

"We're really excited to be able to open our doors again and be able to fulfill our mission," said Executive Director Susan Mattingly. "As a not-for-profit, we're not driven by the profit motive, but we're here to serve and it's hard to serve people as a venue when your doors are shut."

The theatre is also taking measures to ensure patrons' safety.

The balcony will stay closed, bathrooms can only have three people at a time, and patrons have to wear a mask to enter the theatre. Once seated, you are allowed to take it off while consuming concessions.

"For those who do feel comfortable and really feel the itch to get out and see a movie in that darkened, shared experience, we're here for you," Mattingly said.

Forrest Gump is showing Friday through Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 3 p.m. and Monday at 10 a.m. The next film will be Blues Brothers.

Read more on WDBJ7.

