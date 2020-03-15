Lime Kiln Theater Season Announce Party Canceled

Lime Kiln Theater has postponed its season announce party:

We hope that you are staying safe and healthy during this uncertain time. Given the governor's announcement of a statewide ban on all gatherings of over 100 people, we will be canceling Wednesday's Summer Concert Series announce party at the Southern Inn.



We are beyond excited at the lineup that we've put together for 2020, and we look forward to sharing that with you soon. Please be on the lookout for more information via this email list, as well as our website and Facebook page.



Thanks for your support, and best wishes from all of us at Lime Kiln.





