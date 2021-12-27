Last Chance To Vote For The BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Awards; Wolfbane Productions's YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN Leads Best Musical!

This is the last chance to vote for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Here are the current standings for Central Virginia:

Here are the current standings for Central Virginia:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Shylo Martinez - GREASE - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre 25%

Garrett D. Reese - MEL BROOKS' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN THE MUSICAL - Wolfbane Productions 17%

Stephanie Wood - BRIGHT STAR - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 17%

Karen Buchheim - NUNSENSE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 12%

Kristen Brooks Sandler - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - Mill Mountain Theatre 10%

Michael Hunsaker - A SIMPLE ROMANCE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 8%

LISA WALLACE - MOANA JR - Sandler Center 5%

Brance Cornelius - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Alluvion Stage Company 5%

Nicole Morris Anastasi - THE BOTTOM SHOW - Quill Theatre 1%

Corey Vincent Holmes - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Wayne Theatre 0%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Cheryl Yancey - GREASE - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre 26%

Matthew Carlsen - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - Mill Mountain Theatre 14%

Christine Yepsen - MEL BROOKS' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN THE MUSICAL - Wolfbane Productions 12%

Kathy Hinson - BASKERVILLE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 8%

Anne - MOANA JR - Sandler Center 6%

Lynne Forth - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Alluvion Stage Company 5%

Kathy Hinson - A SIMPLE ROMANCE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 5%

Lindsay Patton - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Wolfbane Productions 5%

Jennie Ruhland - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Mill Mountain Theatre 5%

Karen Buchheim - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Little Theater of Virginia Beach 5%

Ken Arpino - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Wolfbane Productions 4%

Anna Bialkowski - TWELFTH NIGHT - Quill Theatre 3%

Emel Ertugrul - MACBETH - Core at Zeiders 2%

Cora Delbridge - THE BOTTOM SHOW - Quill Theatre 1%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Jeremy Scott Blaustein - GREASE - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre 23%

Dustin Williams - MEL BROOKS' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN THE MUSICAL - Wolfbane Productions 20%

Patrick A'Hearn - BRIGHT STAR - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 19%

Karen Buchheim - NUNSENSE - Little Theater of Virginia Beach 11%

Michael Hunsaker - A SIMPLE ROMANCE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 10%

Kristen Brooks Sandler - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - Mill Mountain Theatre 8%

Hugh Copeland - MOANA JR - Sandler Center 6%

James Moye - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Mill Mountain Theatre 2%

Patrick A'Hearn - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 1%

Lesley Larson - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Wayne Theatre 1%

Best Direction Of A Play

Dustin Williams - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Wolfbane Productions 20%

Dustin Williams - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Wolfbane Productions 16%

Kelly Gilliam - BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 15%

Robert C. Shirley - THE REMAINS - Little Theater of Virginia Beach 13%

Victoria Buck - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Mill Mountain Theatre 10%

Nora Ogunleye - THE SANTA CLOSET - Richmond Triangle Players 7%

Miguel Girona - RACE - Generic 6%

Michelle LoRicco - TOMAS AND THE LIBRARY LADY - Mill Mountain Theatre 4%

Dr. Tawnya Pettiford-Wates - THE NICETIES - The Conciliation Lab 4%

Katrinah Carol Lewis - FIRES IN THE MIRROR - Firehouse Theatre 3%

James Ricks - THE BOTTOM SHOW - Quill Theatre 2%

Jan Powell - TWELFTH NIGHT - Quill Theatre 1%

Best Direction Of A Stream

Kay Burcher - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Little Theater of Virginia Beach 22%

Victoria Buck, Alexia Buckner, Payton Moledor, Josie Wiegandt - WRITE STUFF! 2021 - Mill Mountain Theatre 21%

Robert C. Shirley - THE REMAINS - Little Theater of Virginia Beach 20%

Edwin Castilo - MACBETH - Core Theater- Zeiders 10%

Bart Kuebler - HOLIDIVAS - Zeiders American Dream Theater 9%

Ricardo Melendez - COME AND GO - Governor's School for the Arts 7%

Perry Medlin - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Four County Players 5%

Tom Width - A DRIFTY HOLIDAY - Swift Creek Mill Theatre 4%

Tom Width - CHICKEN LITTLE ON THE FARM - Swift Creek Mill Theatre 3%

Best Editing Of A Stream

Jeffrey Seneca - THE REMAINS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 40%

Jason Kypros - MACBETH - Core at Zeiders 18%

Shannon Montague - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Four County Players 17%

Ian Ridgway - WRITE STUFF! 2021 - Mill Mountain Theatre 14%

Martin Montgomery - CHICKEN LITTLE ON THE FARM - Swift Creek Mill Theatre 7%

Martin Montgomery - A DRIFTY HOLIDAY - Swift Creek Mill Theatre 5%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Andrew Carson - GREASE - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre 25%

Michael Jarrett - BRIGHT STAR - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 22%

Scott Chapman - MEL BROOKS' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN THE MUSICAL - Wolfbane Productions 12%

Jeffrey Shook - A SIMPLE ROMANCE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 7%

Addie Pawlick - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - Mill Mountain Theatre 7%

Scott Chapman - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Wolfbane Productions 6%

Mike Hilton - BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 4%

Sherry Forbes - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 4%

Bill Webb - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Mill Mountain Theatre 3%

Riley Rowan - NUNSENSE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

Scott Chapman - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Wolfbane Productions 2%

Akin Ritchie - MACBETH - Core at Zeiders 2%

Scott Hayes - THE 39 STEPS - Peninsula Community Theater 2%

Daryn Garbor - THE SANTA CLOSET - Richmond Triangle Players 1%

BJ Wilkinson - TWELFTH NIGHT - Quill Theatre 0%

Best Musical

MEL BROOKS' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN THE MUSICAL - Wolfbane Productions 39%

A SIMPLE ROMANCE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 18%

NUNSENSE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 18%

MOANA JR - Sandler Center 16%

BLOOD BROTHERS - Generic Theater 9%

Best Performer In A Musical

Adrianne Hick - BRIGHT STAR - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 18%

Jenny Dalrymple - GREASE - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre 10%

Shawna Lawhorn - NUNSENSE - Little Theater of Virginia Beach 10%

Ben Perry - MEL BROOKS' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN THE MUSICAL - Wolfbane Productions 8%

Elana Rose - MOANA JR - Sandler Center 7%

Stephen Shelter - MEL BROOKS' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN THE MUSICAL - Wolfbane Productions 7%

Ken Arpino - MEL BROOKS' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN THE MUSICAL - Wolfbane Productions 6%

Kathy Hinson - A SIMPLE ROMANCE - Little Theater of Virginia Beach 6%

Kiki Lemieux - GREASE - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre 6%

Alexandra Shephard - A SIMPLE ROMANCE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 4%

Luke Brown - GREASE - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre 4%

Jordan Champe - GREASE - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre 3%

Chris Nelson - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Alluvion Stage Company 3%

Nathan Jacques - BLOOD BROTHERS 3%

Mel Weyn - MEL BROOKS' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN THE MUSICAL - Wolfbane Productions 2%

Ryan Ball - MOANA JR - Sandler Center 1%

Kimberly Camacho - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Wayne Theatre 1%

Layne MacPherson - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Wayne Theatre 0%

Best Performer In A Play

Hubbard Farr - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Wolfbane Productions 14%

Sophie Moshofsky - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Wolfbane Productions 13%

Kathy Clay - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Wolfbane Productions 9%

Scott Rollins - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Little Theater of Virginia Beach 7%

Lynn Rollins - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Little Theater of Virginia Beach 6%

Peter Scheible - KEN LUDWIG'S BASKERVILLE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 6%

Connor Norton - BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 5%

Eddie Webster - THE SANTA CLOSET - Richmond Triangle Players 4%

Giuliana Mortimer - BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 4%

Jamar Jones - FIRES IN THE MIRROR - Firehouse Theatre 4%

Mckenzie Connel - THE SEAGULL - James River Theatre Company 4%

Gregory Dragas - BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 4%

Brittney Harris - RACE - Generic 3%

Terence Afer-Anderson - THE TRIBESMAN - Peninsula Community Theater 3%

Connor Norton - KEN LUDWIG'S BASKERVILLE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

Ethan Mitchell - THE SEAGULL - James River Theatre Company 2%

Mikayla LaShae Bartholomew - THE NICETIES - The Conciliation Lab 2%

Emily Berry - TWELFTH NIGHT - Quill Theatre 2%

Ryan McIntyre - RACE - Generic 2%

Brad Breckenridge - RACE - Generic 1%

Kyle Billeter - MAIDS OF HONOR - Goochland Community Theatre 1%

Brandon Carter - HENRY V - 2021 1%

Kurt Benjamin Smith - THE BOTTOM SHOW - Quill Theatre 1%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Scott Rollins - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Little Theater of Virginia Beach 17%

Kathy Taylor Hinson - THE REMAINS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 14%

Lily Easter - COME AND GO - Governor's School for the Arts 12%

Andrew Fortman - THE REMAINS - Little Theater of Virginia Beach 11%

Laura Agudelo - MACBETH - Core at Zeiders 10%

Lynn Rollins - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Little Theater of Virginia Beach 10%

Ann Heywood - THREADS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 6%

Cate Wells - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Four County Players 5%

Joshua Mullins - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE [ABRIDGED] - Quill Theatre 5%

Tim Briggs - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Four County Players 4%

Mikayla LaShae Bartholomew - THE NICETIES - The Conciliation Lab 3%

Parker Nelson - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Four County Players 3%

Kirk Martini - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Four County Players 1%

Best Play

AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT - Wolfbane Productions 37%

THE REMAINS - Little Theater of Virginia Beach 15%

KEN LUDWIG'S BASKERVILLE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 14%

THE SANTA CLOSET - Richmond Triangle Players 10%

RACE - Generic 5%

KEENE - American Shakespeare Center 4%

FIRES IN THE MIRROR - Firehouse Theatre 3%

MAIDS OF HONOR - Goochland Community Theatre 3%

THE BOTTOM SHOW - Quill Theatre 3%

THE NICETIES - The Conciliation Lab 3%

THE 39 STEPS - Peninsula Community Theater 2%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

GREASE - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre 32%

MEL BROOKS' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN THE MUSICAL - Wolfbane Productions 25%

A SIMPLE ROMANCE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 14%

MOANA JR - Sandler Center 9%

BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 7%

THE BOTTOM SHOW - Quill Theatre 3%

FIRES IN THE MIRROR - Firehouse Theatre 2%

THE 39 STEPS - Peninsula Community Theater 2%

RACE - Generic Theater 2%

HENRY V - American Shakespeare Center 2%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Wayne Theatre 1%

KEENE - American Shakespeare Center 0%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

William Pierson - GREASE - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre 28%

Frank Foster - BRIGHT STAR - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 21%

Dustin Williams - MEL BROOKS' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN THE MUSICAL - Wolfbane Productions 12%

Sandy Lawrence - NUNSENSE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 9%

Dustin Williams - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Wolfbane Productions 9%

Donna Lawhead - A SIMPLE ROMANCE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 7%

Terry S. Flint - KEN LUDWIG'S BASKERVILLE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 7%

Dustin Williams - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Wolfbane Productions 5%

Sandy Lawrence - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Little Theater of Virginia Beach 3%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jimmy Smith - GREASE - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre 28%

Billy Timms - BRIGHT STAR - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 16%

Dustin Williams - MEL BROOKS' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN THE MUSICAL - Wolfbane Productions 16%

Serenity Jones - A SIMPLE ROMANCE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 9%

Jeff Seneca - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 7%

Serenity Jones - NUNSENSE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 7%

Dustin Williams - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Wolfbane Productions 5%

Serenity Jones - BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 5%

Dustin Williams - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Wolfbane Productions 3%

Edwin Castillo - MACBETH - Core at Zeiders 3%

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret

THEIR OWN WORDS: A WOMEN'S CABARET - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 57%

HOLIDIVAS - Zeiders American Dream Theater 27%

SADIE HAWKINS CABARET - Shafer Alliance Laboratory Theatre 16%

Best Streaming Musical

THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Generic Theater 63%

CHICKEN LITTLE ON THE FARM - Swift Creek Mill Theatre 27%

A DRIFTY HOLIDAY - Swift Creek Mill Theatre 10%

Best Streaming Play

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Little Theater of Virginia Beach 42%

THE REMAINS - Little Theater of Virginia Beach 23%

THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Four County Players 18%

COME AND GO - Governor's School for the Arts 17%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Daniel Pippert - BRIGHTSTAR - Riverside Theatre 19%

Alyssa Yard - GREASE - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre 18%

Gabrielle Mirabella - MEL BROOKS' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN THE MUSICAL - Wolfbane Productions 9%

Hubbard Farr - MEL BROOKS' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN THE MUSICAL - Wolfbane Productions 8%

Becca Schatti - NUNSENSE - Little Theater of Virginia Beach 8%

Carlyn Head - GREASE - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre 7%

Halley Gilbert - IN THE HEIGHTS - Masterworx Theatre 6%

Kai White - A SIMPLE ROMANCE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 5%

Kyle Mangold - GREASE - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre 5%

Adam Marino - A SIMPLE ROMANCE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 4%

Amy Harbin - NUNSENSE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

Nick Richardson - A SIMPLE ROMANCE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

Jessi DiPette - A SIMPLE ROMANCE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

Gillian Hassert - MEL BROOKS' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN THE MUSICAL - Wolfbane Productions 1%

Eric Strong - A SIMPLE ROMANCE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 1%

Emma Cooley - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Wayne Theatre 1%

Colton Needles - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Wayne Theatre 0%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Beverly Owens - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Wolfbane Productions 15%

Sabina Petra - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Wolfbane Productions 15%

Peter Scheible - BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 13%

Giuliana Mortimer - BASKERVILLE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 10%

Kathy Clay - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Wolfbane Productions 8%

Greg Dragas - MACBETH - Core at Zeiders 6%

Levi Meerovich - TWELFTH NIGHT - Quill Theatre 5%

Beatty Barnes - MACBETH - Core Theatre Ensemble at Zeiders 5%

Ben Harrison - BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 4%

Mitchell Ashe - THE BOTTOM SHOW - Quill Theatre 4%

James Dwyer - RACE - Generic 4%

Dillon White - MAIDS OF HONOR - Goochland Community Theatre 3%

Heather Whalen - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Wolfbane Productions 3%

Lucinda McDermott - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Wolfbane Productions 3%

Cole Metz - TWELFTH NIGHT - Quill Theatre 2%

Emily Berry - THE BOTTOM SHOW - Quill Theatre 1%

Kurt Benjamin Smith - TWELFTH NIGHT - Quill Theatre 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Darden Dickerson - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 31%

Lily Easter - BITS OF BECKETT - Governor's School for the Arts 23%

Gregory Dragas - MACBETH - Core Theatre at Zeiders 13%

Greg Dragas - MACBETH - Core Theater- Zeiders 12%

Parker Nelson - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Four County Players 12%

Beatty Barnes - MACBETH - Core Theater- Zeiders 9%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

HELLO, DOLLY! - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 23%

42ND STREET - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre 15%

CAMP CRYSTAL LAKE: THE MUSICAL - Wolfbane Productions 14%

CINDERELLA - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre 14%

STRANGER SINGS - Wolfbane Productions 11%

THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre 10%

XANADU - Wolfbane Productions 8%

MURDER FOR TWO - Swift Creek Mill Theatre 4%

WINTER WONDERETTES - Swift Creek Mill Theatre 1%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play

WOLFBANE'S MACBETH - Wolfbane Productions 25%

IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 25%

NOISES OFF! - Wolfbane Productions 21%

CLUE: ON STAGE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 17%

PIPELINE - Virginia Rep 5%

LOVE/SICK - Swift Creek Mill Theatre 3%

GREATER TUNA - Swift Creek Mill Theatre 2%

KEENE - American Shakespeare Center 2%