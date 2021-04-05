K Dance Dances On With 22nd Annual YES! DANCE FESTIVAL  

K Dance has announced the program for its 22rd annual YES! Dance Festival at Firehouse Theatre. As in past years, this year's festival includes dancers and choreographers who have been recognized by Dance Magazine in its annual "25 to Watch" roundup of some of the most innovative and influential artists in the field.



Due to the pandemic, this year's festival is virtual. Audiences can access the stunning contemporary dance pieces in two ways. On April 26, 27, and 28 at 7:30pm Firehouse will project the dance pieces on a large screen format for a live audience of a maximum of 10 people, followed by a post-performance conversation moderated by K Dance's Artistic Director Kaye Weinstein Gary. The festival will also be available as a remote stream for two weeks, from April 29 thru May 13, 2021.



The 2021 YES! Dance Festival features performances by Marcat Dance (Jaén, Spain), LED (Boise, ID), Paige Fraser (Chicago, IL), Boston Dance Theatre (Boston, MA), slowdanger (Pittsburgh, PA), and K Dance (Richmond, VA).



For more than two decades K Dance has introduced over 150 choreographers and performers to Richmond audiences. These artists have traveled to Richmond from across the U.S. and abroad to share their contemporary choreography and exquisite dancing. For the past ten years K Dance has hosted many performers from Dance Magazine's "25 to Watch" list, as well as Fulbright Fellows, MacArthur Fellows, recipients of Princess Grace awards in dance, and choreographers and companies that perform at the Kennedy Center. K Dance is the resident dance company at Firehouse Theatre and is supported by The Virginia Commission for the Arts, the National Endowment for the Arts, and The E. Rhodes and Leona B. Carpenter Foundation, and CultureWorks.



Tickets are $15 for the Firehouse experience on April 26-28 and $15 for the remote streaming experience from April 29-May 13. For information and tickets please call 804.355.2001 or go to https://tix.firehousetheatre.org/e/yes-dance-festival.