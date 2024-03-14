Judith Clurman to Conduct Essential Voices USA in Sing-Along Of Handel's Messiah

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The public is invited to join in a Sing-Along of Handel's Messiah on Saturday, April 13, 2024, at 7: 30 PM, at Grace Church, Brooklyn Heights, 254 Hicks Street at Grace Court. Judith Clurman will conduct her ESSENTIAL VOICES USA with Paul Olson at the organ. April 13 represents the anniversary of the World Premiere of Handel's oratorio, which told place in 1742, in Dublin, Ireland. The Sing Along will feature selected choral selections and solo arias from the famed oratorio. Guest artists include Elisa Singer Strom, soprano; Helen Karloski, alto; Paul D'Arcy, tenor; and Bryan Murray, bass.

The Sing-Along is part of EVUSA'S Community Project, a series of free events throughout NYC that are open to the public. Previous programs include concerts and workshops with public school students in the Bronx and Brooklyn, as well as holiday concerts in Manhattan. Concerts, workshops, and recordings are planned for 2024-2025.

Grace Church, 254 Hicks Street at Grace Court can be reached by the 2, 3, 4, 5, R, A and F trains to Borough Hall, Brooklyn.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

Judith Clurman's Essential Voices USA (EVUSA) is one of New York's preeminent choral ensembles. EVUSA comprises a talented roster of seasoned professionals and auditioned volunteers, dynamically fitted to the unique needs of each project. They have appeared at Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center and on NPR'S Tiny Desk Concerts. Their numerous recordings include America at Heart, Appalachian Stories, Christmas Joy, Cradle Hymn, Remember-Revere-Rejoice, Rejoice! Honoring the Jewish Spirit, May You Heal, Winter Harmonies, and Words Matter. Conductor Judith Clurman conducts Essential Voices USA, and the Singing Tree Float in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Her work has received Emmy and Grammy nominations and she has collaborated with the major classical orchestras and conductors of the world, and has conducted over seventy world premieres, but the world's most prominent composers and lyricists. She was Director of Choral Activities at The Juilliard School for 18 years and a faculty member for the National Endowment for the Arts/Columbia University Institute in Classical Music and Opera. Judith currently teaches at the Manhattan School of Music and The New School. Her music and arrangements are published by G. Schirmer, Schott, and Hal Leonard, and have been performed by the Boston, Detroit, Houston, National, Toronto, and San Francisco Symphonies.