J.L. Dean Productions to Present Inaugural Production REFLECTIONS Gospel Musical

J.L. Dean Productions, a new faith-based theatrical company, will present its inaugural production, Reflections, a gospel musical inspired by the early 1990s. Written and directed by J.L. Dean Productions' CEO, Ja'Mel Dean, Reflections features original music by Treyvon Smith, grooves taking us by Alfonzo Lowe, and musically directed by Dominic Wright. This powerful and uplifting show is a testament to the resilience and triumph of the black male experience.

The cast features several notable performers, including Eric Knight, known for his appearance on MTV's Making the Band, and ShaaNi Dent and Corasha "Co-Co" Dent of the acclaimed gospel group Singing Doves, hailing from North Carolina. This dynamic cast brings their unique talents and experiences to the stage, elevating the show's emotional impact and authenticity.

Ja'Mel Dean, a Norfolk State University alum and holder of a Master's degree in Music Education, is not only the writer and director but also an accomplished actor, singer, songwriter, and playwright. He has also shared his talents by musically directing and directing several shows in Hampton Roads.

"As a black man, I've always been compelled to address the silence and marginalization that often surround our experiences. With Reflections, I'm driven to redefine the narrative." Dean states, "I want to honor the resilience and strength of black masculinity while also acknowledging the vulnerability and struggle that often accompany it. My hope is that this production will spark meaningful conversations, empowering men to share their stories and prioritize their mental well-being."

Join J.L. Dean Productions as we kick off our inaugural performance with this unforgettable night of 90's nostalgia and ministry. Get your tickets now for an evening that will leave you feeling inspired, uplifted, and connected.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

WHO:

J.L. Dean Productions Presents, Reflections: A Gospel Musical

WHAT:

Reflections: A Gospel Musical, written and directed by Ja'Mel Dean

WHEN:

Friday, July 19th at 7PM

Saturday, July 20th at 2PM

Saturday, July 20th at 7PM

Sunday, July 21st at 3PM

WHERE:

ODU Goode Theater

4601 Monarch Way

Norfolk, Virginia 23529

HOW:

Purchase tickets available at: https://jldeanproductions.com/

Tickets: $35

Group Rates: $5 off for groups of 15+​

