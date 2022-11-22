Initial Artists Announced For THE TOWN AND THE CITY FESTIVAL, April 28- 29

Celebrating the adventurous spirit of Lowell native author Jack Kerouac, the Fourth Annual The Town and The City Festival returns April 28 and 29, 2023.

Initial artists announced for the festival include John Doe Folk Trio, Ted Leo, Robin Lane, Nora Brown (with Stephanie Coleman), and Senseless Optimism.

Many more will be announced in January. Two day passes go on sale this Friday, November 25th at 10:00 AM with special Black Friday/Cyber Monday pricing of just $40. Early Bird pricing on weekend passes of $48 begins on Tuesday, November 29th. All passes are available at www.thetownandthecityfestival.com.

A spring celebration of music and art, The Town and The CIty Festival is designed as a walk-around festival featuring more than 50 regional and national touring acts performing at multiple performance spaces, bars and cafes in downtown Lowell, MA. Participating venues include Zorba Music Hall, Taffeta, Warp & Weft, The Worthen Cafe, The Old Court, Mill No. 5, CNCPT6, Smokehouse Tavern, Gallery Z, Lala Books and Brew'd Awakening. Possibly more venues will be added.

"The Town and The City Festival 's first 2 years were met with great enthusiasm from music fans, performers, the venues and the community" " said festival producer, Chris Porter, a Lowell native. "After the pandemic forced a hiatus for a couple of years, 2022's event was a resounding demonstration that this Festival stands alongside the other signature music events in the area like the Lowell Folk Festival and the Lowell Summer Music Series. It's a wonderful way to showcase what downtown Lowell has to offer and feature many performers from the area and beyond."

The Town and The City Festival is produced with support from Greater Merrimack Valley Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism, and the Lowell Cultural Council.

The Town and the City Festival will take place Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29 at venues across Downtown Lowell. A limited number of Weekend Passes are available with Black Friday/Cyber Monday pricing for just $40 starting this Friday, November 25th at 10AM. Prices will increase to $48 on Tuesday, November 29th Individual day passes and show tickets will go on-sale in early 2023. More info and a ticket purchase link can be found at www.thetownandthecityfestival.com.