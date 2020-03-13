The historic North Theatre will be closed until April 1, 2020 due to the Covid-19 outbreak:

"In an abundance of caution and for the safety & well being of our visitors and staff, The Historic North Theatre will be closed until April 1, 2020.

We will also be postponing the classic films and stand-up comedy show previously scheduled for March 13 & 14, 2020 and the shows scheduled for next weekend. We apologize for the inconvenience and will continue to update the public as needed. Thank you for understanding.

Our restaurant, Moon River Thai will remain open for business. Please patronize them.

May God bless our nation, the rest of the world and especially those afflicted with this virus."





Related Articles Shows View More Central Virginia Stories

More Hot Stories For You