GOPIXELYOURSELF Popup Selfie Museum Extends Boston Stay/Moms Come Free On Mother's Day Weekend

Rock the red carpet as the paparazzi snap your picture. Become an action movie star. Make your latest TikTok with a glam backdrop.

This is just the beginning at GoPixelYourself, a pop-up 'Instagrammable museum' at CambridgeSide that has extended its stay through June with the rollback of covid restrictions! It's the perfect way to ease out of the pandemic.

In addition, this Mother's Day Weekend, GoPixelYourself announced that moms come for free for three days only! May 7, 8, and 9th Mom gets the coolest Moms Day portraits of all time and can finally meet her paparazzi, be the ROCK STAR (she already is), be an ACTION HERO, fly private and so much more!

Boston was chosen as the world premiere location for the 13,000 square foot indoor amusement park produced by Parker 3D, a leader in worldwide digital video installations that has also done work and other brand statements for Dreamworks, Warner Brothers, Mall of the Emirates Dubai, Bloomingdale's, Crayola Experience, and Sony throughout North America, Asia, the Middle East, and the Caribbean, including the original Blink light show at Faneuil Hall in 2008.

"We knew Boston was the perfect location for the first GoPixelYourself because it is a community of creative people who are looking for a little bit of fun in their lives after months of being at home," said John Carter, Lead Designer and CEO of Parker 3D, and a former Bostonian. "I'm thrilled to bring this installation to my old stomping grounds, offering Bostonians a chance for a virtual escape in a fun, safe, environment that can be shared with friends and family via hilarious and audacious photos and videos."

Want a senior photo with attitude? How about a memorable first date? Ladies night out? Maybe a child's birthday party? Or a birthday party for grown-ups? GoPixelYourself offers a 13-room immersive experience for photo enthusiasts and social media users of all ages. GoPixelYourself is the next generation in the selfie museum genre, including never-before-seen enhancements in a 13,000 square feet space with 4,000 square feet of ever-changing animated digital video wall. Automated cameras deliver animated movies, GIFs, and selfies to each visitor. During the visit, every guest receives a website link to download photos and videos of their experience.

Safety is first at GoPixelYourself. Reservations are required for all groups of up to ten people, who never mix with another group. Every guest receives a non-touch fever check upon entry. Additional safety procedures include hand sanitizing stations, cleaning after every group, touchless cameras, social distancing protocols and more

Have you already lived the rock star life, waved to the paparazzi, broadcast some fake news, and posed for travel postcards in Paris, China, and the Serengeti? No worries. The video backdrops at GoPixelYourself are constantly changing so guests can return time and time again.

GoPixelYourself hours of operation are Fridays from 1:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $30 per person, $15 for children 10 and under. Two and under are free. Purchase tickets at GoPixelYourself.com.