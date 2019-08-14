Firehouse Announces Cast And Creative Team For PASSING STRANGE

Firehouse Theatre announces cast and creative team for Richmond premiere of PASSING STRANGE Firehouse Theatre is excited to announce the cast and creative team for the Richmond premiere of Stew and Heidi Rodewald's award-winning musical PASSING STRANGE.

PASSING STRANGE exploded on Broadway in 2008 winning a Drama Desk Award, a New York Drama Critics' Circle Award, two Obies, 7 Tony nominations, and received the Tony for Best Book of a Musical. The New York Times wrote that the show "defies generic categories."

Part rock and roll biography, part coming-of-age-story, this ground-breaking musical is like nothing you've ever experienced before. Firehouse is pleased to produce the RVA premiere with performers Patricia Alli, Keydron Dunn, Keaton Hillman, Dylan Jones, Jamar Jones, Katrinah Carol Lewis, Jeremy V. Morris, musicians Bentley Cobb, Stu Kiddle, and Burke Solo, and Director Tawnya Pettiford Wates, Music Director Leilani Fenick, Choreographer Christine Catherine Wyatt, Set Designer Chris Raintree, Costume Designer Alex Valentin, Lighting Designer Bill Miller, Sound Designer Jimmy Fecteau, and Stage Manager Cailin Lindsay.



PASSING STRANGE has a performance run of twenty-two performances from Wed, September 4 thru Friday, October 18, 2019.

Performers:

Patricia Alli

Keydron Dunn

Keaton Hillman

Dylan Jones

Jamar Jones

Katrinah Carol Lewis

Jeremy V. Morris

Musicians:

Bentley Cobb

Stu Kiddle

Burke Solo

Production Team:

Director - Tawnya Pettiford Wates

Music Director - Leilani Fenick

Choreographer - Christine Catherine Wyatt

Set Design - Chris Raintree

Costume Design - Alex Valentin

Lighting Design - Bill Miller

Sound Designer - Jimmy Fecteau

Stage Manager - Cailin Lindsay

Tickets:

$30-$45 general admission/$25-$30 military/$20 students

https://passingstrange.bpt.me/

firehousetheatre.org

Image by Doug Fuchs





Related Articles Shows View More Central Virginia Stories

More Hot Stories For You