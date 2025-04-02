Durra Leung Awarded Fellowship To Virginia Center for the Creative Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Durra Leung of Astoria, NY, has been awarded a fellowship by the Virginia Center for the Creative Arts. Durra Leung will be among approximately 22 Fellows focusing on their own creative projects at this working retreat for writers, visual artists, and composers.

This April at VCCA, Durra Leung will be working on "Durra Leung's Lullabies for Motherf*ckers Vol.2" an 80-minute one-person musical about a nonbinary Chinese-American painter who investigates the mysterious disappearance of their immigrant father in an all-white rural town.

VCCA is a unique Virginia-based organization of national stature and international impact. One of the largest year-round artist residency programs, VCCA hosts over 400 artist-Fellows annually at its Mt. San Angelo facility in Amherst, VA and 50 annually at the Moulin à Nef in Auvillar, France. VCCA has been a wellspring of music, literature, and the visual arts, providing residencies for artists during the most important and the least supported phase of their work--the creative phase.

A typical residency ranges from two weeks to two months. Each artist is provided with a private bedroom, a private studio and three prepared meals a day. This distraction-free atmosphere, as well as the energy that results from having some 25 creative people gathered in one place, enable artists to be highly productive.

The artists who come to VCCA, whether emerging or established, are selected through competitive peer review on the basis of the important or innovative work they are doing in their respective fields.

Since its founding in 1971, VCCA has hosted over 5,900 writers, visual artists, and composers. VCCA Fellows have received worldwide attention including MacArthur fellowships, Pulitzer Prizes, Guggenheim fellowships, National Endowment for the Arts awards, the National Book Award, Grammy Awards, and Academy Award nominations.

