Creative Cauldron Stage Receives Shubert Foundation Grant

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Creative Cauldron Stage announced that it has received a $15,000 grant from the Shubert Foundation, which directs funding toward not-for-profit, professional theatres with an emphasis on producing, rather than presenting, organizations. The Shubert Foundation is especially interested in providing support to professional resident theatre and dance companies that develop and produce new American work.

“We are proud of our “Bold New Works for Intimate Stages” and “Bold New Voices” initiatives which have allowed us to develop new works by underrepresented artists. And to have many of those productions go on to have subsequent performances across the country and the world, has been a thrill. We are honored that the Shubert Foundation has recognized our hard work,” said Founding Artistic Director Laura Connors Hull.

In addition, the Shubert Foundation recognizes theaters who excel in arts education and community engagement. The Learning Theater Ensemble is an inclusive multi- generational program providing students grades 3 through middle school the opportunity to team up with professional actors and directors to learn the craft of acting. “There is no other program available in our area that provides the kind of intensive experience for young people that our Learning Theater Ensemble does,” stated Connors Hull.

Comments