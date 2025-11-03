Creative Cauldron Stage Receives $20,000 in Arts and Humanities Grants from the City of Falls Church

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Creative Cauldron Stage has received a $15,000 Arts and Humanities Operations Grant and a $5,000 Arts and Humanities Project Grant from the City of Falls Church for the 2026 grant cycle. The awards will support the company’s operations and artistic programming as it establishes its presence at its new location at Broad and Washington.

The City’s Arts and Humanities Grant Program funds activities that foster cultural diversity, strengthen the local arts ecosystem, and encourage excellence in the humanities. The two grants align with those priorities, allowing Creative Cauldron Stage to continue providing professional theater, performance, and arts education to the Falls Church community.

“These grants are a tremendous vote of confidence from the City of Falls Church as we continue forward with this exciting new chapter,” said Elizabeth Harkins Meade, Executive Director of Creative Cauldron Stage. “The funds will be instrumental in ensuring a smooth operational transition at our Broad and Washington home and directly enable us to meet the growing demand for accessible, diverse, and excellent arts education and performance.”

Founding Artistic Director Laura Connors Hull added, “Funding from the City will help launch the newest phase of our Bold New Voices initiative, producing new works by women and women-identifying artists through the Bold New Voices Festival.”

The City’s grants also support Falls Church’s broader strategic goals of stimulating economic development, enhancing arts education, and fostering civic engagement. With its expanded home, Creative Cauldron Stage aims to deepen its connection to the community and continue presenting a wide range of performances and programs.

For more information about Creative Cauldron Stage and upcoming events, visit www.creativecauldron.org.