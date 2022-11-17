Creative Cauldron Rings in the Holiday Season With THE CHRISTMAS ANGEL

Creative Cauldron's 2022-23 Season continues with an original holiday musical, The Christmas Angel, written by Creative Cauldron's acclaimed resident musical creative team, Matt Conner and Stephen Gregory Smith. Adapted from a little-known 1910 novel by Abbey Farwell Brown, Conner and Smith first premiered this musical gem during last year's holiday season, and have re-crafted the script for this year's run, taking care to maintain its charming original story filled with Christmas magic. The Christmas Angel is sponsored by Quinn's Auction Gallery and Jon Wiant, Bold New Works Principal Sponsor. The show runs from December 2 through 18th. Press night is Saturday, December 3, 7:30 PM.

The Christmas Angel follows Angelina Terry as she attempts to prove that there is no real Christmas spirit by throwing her childhood toys, one by one, onto the snowy sidewalk in front of her house. What will people do when they encounter the toys? Terry is convinced that they will act selfishly. It would appear that her experiment works until she sees the hand-made angel toy given to her by her long-estranged sister, kicked aside. She rushes to save the angel, and back inside her house, it comes magically to life. The angel reveals the real destiny of each toy, and how the spirit of Christmas has had its sway, something Terry could never have imagined.

Angelina Terry is played by Kara Tameika Watkins, a veteran local professional actor who has appeared at Signature Theatre, Olney Theatre, Arena Stage, Metro Stage in addition to Creative Cauldron. Creative Cauldron Artistic Associate Lenny Mendez plays Thomasina, Terry's sister, Ricky Drummond plays her devoted servant Horton and Chelsea Majors plays the magical Christmas Angel. Mendez recently appeared as Hendrika, in Ichabod: The Legend of Sleepy Hollow. Drummond is a local actor, director whose acting credits include: Girlfriend, Crazy for You (Signature Theatre); Flowers Stink, Elephant and Piggie's We Are In A Play (Kennedy Center); Big Fish, Parade, American Idiot, Dogfight (Keegan Theatre); The Wedding Singer, Urinetown (NextStop Theatre) Majors has appeared locally in productions of: In the Heights, Little Women, West Side Story, Rock of Ages, Beauty and the Beast, You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown! and The Rocky Horror Show.

Creative Cauldron's Musical Theater Training Ensemble members play Miss Terry's abandoned toys including: Carmen Ortiz as the Ark; Sophia Misciagno as Miranda; Marianne Meade as Jack; and Sophie Silva as the Flanton Dog. Playing multiple roles in the story and an ensemble chorus are: Margaret Kruckenberg, Emerson Thiebert, Alison Harmon, Andrea Banuelos Valenzuela, and Elizabeth Russin.

Conner and Smith are working with Music Director Lucia LaNave. Her recent Musical Direction credits include: The Hello Girls and Urinetown, Theatre Lab; and Lucky Stiff with NextStop Theatre Company. Creative Cauldron's award-winning Resident Designer, Margie Jervis, is providing scenic and costume design and James Morrison is the Lighting and Projection Designer. Nicholas Goodman returns as stage manager.