Creative Cauldron Presents Summer Concerts and Cabarets

Creative Cauldron Presents Irene Jalenti, Abby Middleton, and GRIEFCAT

Creative Cauldron continues the 2020 Summer Cabaret and Concert Series, with the addition of a Virtual Series. Outdoor concerts mandate the wearing of masks, and adherence to social distancing protocols.

Only three live performances remain featuring a diverse and talented array of performers and bands, but the Virtual Concert series with a top-quality recordings broadcast to your home will continue through the fall. Tickets for outdoor concerts are $30 General Admission in Falls Church's Cherry Hill Park, and virtual concerts can be accessed with a donation of $25 or more, and all concerts run 8:00 pm - 9:00 pm.

This Thursday, September 17th, Irene Jalenti's Virtial Concert, will stream at 8:00 pm. Jalenti performs jazz to Beatles covers in her signature naturally deep tone and impressively wide range. Buy a ticket by making a $25 (or more!) donation in support of the project, and Creative Cauldron will send a secure concert link in the receipt. The concert will begin broadcasting at 8:00 PM. Join us on zoom afterwards for a conversation with Irene!

Friday, September 18th, actress Abby Middleton presents Disney, Sondheim, and more in her new cabaret "I Didn't Cut My Bangs in Quarantine and Other Stories of Resilience." Seen most recently in Amazing Grace the Musical (Mary Catlett) and The Little Mermaid (Ariel) and notably as Charlotte in Creative Cauldron's Charlotte's Web, Abby is a classically-trained singer and actress, and Northern Virginia native-turned-Upper West Sider.

Saturday, September 19th Griefcat returns. Last seen at Cauldron during January's Passport to the World concert series, this singer/song writer duo's songs range from hilarious to sincere with a unique sound akin to Flight of the Conchords, mixed with a little Dolly Parton and an indie flair. One fan describes their concert experience as "the most fun I've had at a concert since Lizzo."

Other performers on the schedule include:Alan Naylor in Night at Newcastle (September 26-new time).

For Tickets and further details about the Summer Cabarets and Concerts Series go to www.creativecauldron.org or by call the box office at 703-436-9948.

Shows View More Central Virginia Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You